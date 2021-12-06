MANILA – There is only one week left before the coronation night of this year’s Miss Universe pageant and one of the most anticipated segments of the competition is the question-and-answer portion.

Right before Philippine bet Beatrice Gomez left for Israel, she underwent rigorous training with veteran TV host Boy Abunda, who taught how to answer just any kind of question.

As seen in the clip uploaded on Abunda’s YouTube Channel, he reminded Gomez to always go to her core when answering questions.

Abunda told Gomez to “just go to your words, go to your core, go to your instinct and go to your rationality.”

“Never look for approval because the moment you look for approval and validation, that’s where you fall,” he said.

Another technique Abunda gave Gomez is the “spell talk” method where she would only focus on the question and herself and nothing more.

Moreover, Abunda advised Gomez to find her “power pose,” where she’s most comfortable while speaking publicly saying it would greatly help her concentration.

Abunda has been tapped to train beauty queens who are representing the Philippines in international competitions.

Aside from Gomez, he also trained Catriona Gray and Rabiya Mateo, among others, in the past.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines). It will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.