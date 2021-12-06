

Samantha Panlilio said she will continue her pageant journey despite her recent loss in Miss Grand International 2021.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Filipina beauty queen expressed her gratitude to pageant organizers as well as all those who have shown their support.

"I have so much love for you, Philippines! I genuinely enjoyed this journey and I know deep in my heart na lumaban tayo," she said.

"Thank you for letting me represent our country, I am so honored, humbled, and grateful," she added.

Panlilio went on to declare that her Miss Grand International 2021 stint does not mark the end of her journey as a beauty queen.

"It will take some time for me to heal but I know that this is not the end of my journey. And wherever life takes me next, lalaban pa rin ako; the true Filipina spirit," she said.

"You will see me again."

Panlilio did not make it to the Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2021, which came as a shock to many Filipino pageant fans following her impressive performance in the prelims.

Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien of Vietnam bagged the golden crown.

