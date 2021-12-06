PH bet wins Miss Culture International 2021

The Philippines has gained another crown as Samela Aubrey Godin won the Miss Culture International 2021 pageant held in South Africa over the weekend.

Aside from the title, Godin was also bagged the Best in National Costume award for her Philippine-eagle inspired outfit.

Representatives from Zimbabwe and Lesotho were named first and second princess, respectively.

Before she was proclaimed Miss Culture International 2021, Godin represented Samar in Miss World Philippines 2021.

She finished in the Top 24 of the pageant. The top crown won by Tracy Perez, who is already in Puerto Rico for Miss World 2021.