MANILA – Celebrity couple Iya Villania and Drew Arellano shared over the weekend that they recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at the spot where they will build their future home.

“Today was a special day. A first for our family. Thank you, Lord,” Villania wrote in the caption of her post.

While they did not disclose the location of their future house, the property offers a majestic overlooking view of the busy metro as seen in the pictures.

Aside from the couple, also present at the groundbreaking ceremony were their three children Primo, Leon, and Alana.

Following Villania and Arellano’s respective posts, their celebrity friends quickly flooded them with congratulatory messages.

Among those who commented on their new family milestone were Doug Kramer, Isabelle Daza, Heart Evangelista, Anne Curtis, Bianca Gonzalez, Gretchen Ho, Dimples Romana, Camille Prats, Angelika dela Cruz, Yasmien Kurdi, JC de Vera and many more.

Villania and Arellano have been married since 2014.