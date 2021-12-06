MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold still could not believe Samantha Panlilio's recent loss in the Miss Grand International pageant.

Arnold took to Instagram on Sunday to publicly show her support for Panlilio, who failed to make the Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2021 despite her impressive performance in the prelims.

Just like many Filipino pageant fans, she said she is "still trying to process" what happened, and declared that Panlilio deserves "so much more."

"I'm still trying to process what just happened. You are a queen inside and out, Sam Pan. You give nothing but love and your all in everything that you do. You deserve so much more," she said.

"I am so proud of you. The whole of the Philippines is proud of you. You will always be our golden queen," she added. "Thank you for raising our flag so high! I love you so much!"

Panlilio was widely tipped to bring home the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown. Two of her batchmates, Cindy Obeñita and Maureen Montagne, recently won the Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe titles, respectively.

Arnold, meanwhile, has yet to take her turn on the pageant stage, following the postponement of Miss International due to the pandemic.

