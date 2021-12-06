Christmas 2021: Gift ideas for the 'tita' in your life

MANILA -- Here are some gifts that will make the "tita" in your life happy this Christmas.

ECOVACS' DEEBOT VACUUM

Handout

Home service robotics maker Ecovacs recently launched in the Philippines its Deebot vacuum cleaners for hands-free, intelligent cleaning.

The Deebot T9 is Ecovacs' flagship robotic vacuum cleaner and has a range of 70-350 millimeters, quickly detecting obstacles at a distance. It has a built-in air freshener to help eliminate musty and pet odors, and a fan at the bottom to spread the fragrance evenly while cleaning floors.

The Deebot T9 also uses disposable mopping pads with specially-designed microfibers to absorb water more evenly, efficiently capture dust, and reduce residual water sains.

Also available is the Deebot N8 which promises to offer premium-grade features at a more affordable price.

Both are available at Ecovacs' Lazada store, with discounts of up to 58% offered as part of the 12.12 sale.

MUJI CHRISTMAS BUNDLES

Handout

Muji is offering specially curated Christmas gift sets featuring stationery, office items, and household products.

Customers can choose from bundles of utensils, bathroom items, clocks with acrylic frames, aroma diffusers with essential oils, and even a "mystery" package with an assortment of Muji products.

These are available at Muji's online store, as well as its branches at Greenbelt 3, Bonifacio High Street Central, Power Plant Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, and SM Mall of Asia.

SELF-MADE SUNDAY PLANNER

Handout

This pretty planner helps break down goals and dreams into loose plans set by year, month, week, or day.

It also has pages for activities and reflection, with quotes aimed at empowering one's own goals.

On top of these, the Self-made Sunday Planner is a gift that gives back: a portion of the proceeds will go to the International Justice Mission to help fund rescue operations saving cyber-trafficked girls in the Philippines.

Those who use the code GIFTPH on Self-made Sunday's website get 20% off upon checkout.

TREATS BY CHEF GHAELLO

Handout

Just in time for the holidays, chef and model Ghaello Salva is offering Dulong in Olive Oil, which can add a local touch to appetizer boards and trays during Noche Buena.

He reinvents the Batangeño specialty to create a hearty delicacy in a jar, which can be served with bread and crackers, or taken with fruits and cheese.

Chef Ghaello's Dulong in Olive Oil is available for pre-order at P250 per jar and P650 for the Christmas box set (which includes one jar of Dulong in Olive Oil, crackers, and wine). Visit the chef's Facebook page or contact (0917) 817-1277 for details.

TWG TEA SETS

Handout

TWG Tea has Christmas gift sets filled with best-sellers and tea table essentials.

Each set features top teas from the signature signature Haute Couture Tea Collection, Cotton Teabags, and Loose-Leaf Tea Collections, along with a curated selection of tea accessories.

Design Orchid Teapots, Secret Tea Tins, and Tea Scented Candles are also available for the complete olfactory experience.

The products can be purchased online on the TWG Tea eBoutique at LazMall and Trunc.PH, and at TWG Tea Boutiques in Greenbelt 5, Central Square, and Alabang Town Center.