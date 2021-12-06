MANILA -- The comments section of Rabiya Mateo's latest post is filled with fire emojis, with both fans and celebrities gushing over the former Miss Universe Philippines' swimsuit photos.

In the post captioned "Playful Thursday," Mateo can be seen wearing a shiny pink bikini, with the beauty queen showing once again why she won the Best in Swimsuit award, as well as the crown, in Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

Mateo's post has gained over 290,000 likes on Instagram as of writing. Some of her fellow Filipina celebrities, and even beauty queens from other parts of the world, could not help but comment on her photos.

"Grabe siya!" said TikToker and former Miss Universe Philippines candidate Ayn Bernos.

"Ganda-ganda!" said actress Chynna Ortaleza.

"OMG Rabiya," said former Miss World Philippines Katarina Rodriguez.

Her Miss Universe batchmates Natasha Joubert of South Africa, Christina Lasasimma of Laos, and Leyla Espinoza of Ecuador dropped fire emojis, along with Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, which was held in Florida last May.

She is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Mateo's successor, Beatrice Gomez, is currently in Israel for the 70th Miss Universe competition. The coronation night will be held on December 12 (morning of December 13 in Manila).

