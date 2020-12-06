New eats: Eng Bee Tin launches new Brownie Hopia flavor

MANILA -- East meets west in Eng Bee Tin Chinese Deli’s newest product — brownie hopia.

The Binondo staple’s newest hopia retains its signature “flaky crust” but is filled with “rich, fudgy brownie” for a twist.

The delicacy, made available last Thursday, December 3, retails for P250 for a box of 12.

Eng Bee Tin is not new to fusing the classic pastry with exciting flavors. Recently, the brand also incorporated “Pinoy flavors” such as ube-langka, ube-pastillias, ube-queso, and durian to their famous traditional Chinese pastry line.

Eng Bee Tin's products can be purchased at their branches or through their website, Shopee, and Lazada stores online.

