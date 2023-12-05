LOOK: Celebrities with their cute pets

MANILA -- Like most Pinoys, pets are the also main source of joy for many celebrities.

For its first year anniversary, Pretty Bubble Boutique, a pet shop originally from South Korea, shared photos of some of its celebrity clients.

The pet shop has rehomed thousands of puppies and kittens with their perfectly matched families. This includes personalities such as Sharon Cuneta, Vice Ganda, Cristine Reyes, Ivana Alawi, Sofia Andres, Martin Del Rosario, Scarlet Belo, and others.

Below are snaps of some celebrities with their cute and beloved pets as shared by Pretty Bubble Boutique.