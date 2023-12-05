Home  >  Life

LOOK: Celebrities with their cute pets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 05:35 PM

MANILA -- Like most Pinoys, pets are the also main source of joy for many celebrities.

For its first year anniversary, Pretty Bubble Boutique, a pet shop originally from South Korea, shared photos of some of its celebrity clients. 

The pet shop has rehomed thousands of puppies and kittens with their perfectly matched families. This includes personalities such as Sharon Cuneta, Vice Ganda, Cristine Reyes, Ivana Alawi, Sofia Andres, Martin Del Rosario, Scarlet Belo, and others.

Below are snaps of some celebrities with their cute and beloved pets as shared by Pretty Bubble Boutique.

LOOK: Celebrities with their cute pets 1
LOOK: Celebrities with their cute pets 2
LOOK: Celebrities with their cute pets 3
LOOK: Celebrities with their cute pets 4
LOOK: Celebrities with their cute pets 5
LOOK: Celebrities with their cute pets 6
LOOK: Celebrities with their cute pets 7

Cristine Reyes. Handout

Ivana Alawi. Handout

Martin del Rosario. Handout

Vicki Belo and daughter Scarlet Snow. Handout

Scarlet Snow Belo. Handout

Sofia Andres. Handout

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez. Handout

Read More:  celebrities   pets   dogs  

BRAND NEWS