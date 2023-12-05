'Grand Theft Auto 6' trailer drops, flagging 2025 release

Watch more News on iWantTFC

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - The first trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" was officially released ahead of schedule Monday due to a leak, touting a 2025 release for the next chapter of the massively successful video game franchise.

The new version is set in fictional Vice City reminiscent of Miami and appears to feature the first playable female character in the series.

Released a decade ago, its predecessor GTA V has sold around 190 million copies, according to Rockstar-parent Take-Two Interactive, making it the best-selling game in the United States for the past decade.

