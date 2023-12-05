Hong Kong Disneyland's World of Frozen attraction at night. Handout

HONG KONG -- Filipino tourists play an important role in Hong Kong Disneyland's road to recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, its managing director said.

Michael Moriarty declared that Filipinos are among their "best fans" in an interview with ABS-CBN News and Southeast Asian media on the sidelines of the launch of World of Frozen, Hong Kong Disneyland's newest attraction.

He noted that visitors from the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia have outpaced other markets, not citing figures.

"We've been so blessed with the recovery of the Philippine market of Hong Kong Disneyland," he said. "And I can tell you that our Filipino guests are some of our best fans. They come dressed up with the headbands and the shoulder plush, and the Mickey t-shirts, and [they are] truly great friends."

"This March, we were able to take our masks off in Hong Kong. Since that time, our recovery, especially in Southeast Asia, has been very robust. The Philippines has also been quite strong in that regard, in fact outpacing the overall recovery," he noted. "And I think a lot of that has to do with the great fans that live in your homes, and we're happy to welcome them here."

Moriarty believes that Hong Kong Disneyland is "certainly positioned for growth" with the launch of attractions such as Castle of Magical Dreams, the Momentous nighttime spectacular, and the recently unveiled World of Frozen.

He said that this will not only benefit the theme park, but also Hong Kong tourism as a whole.

"If they haven't been here since boundaries have reopened, there is so much that is new... We're in a solid position for tourism not only for Hong Kong Disneyland but also for Hong Kong," he said.

Hong Kong launched a new tourism campaign earlier this year after more than two years of pandemic isolation.

Representatives of Hong Kong Tourism Board earlier told ABS-CBN News that the Philippines is one of its most important markets, with many Filipinos making their first overseas trip in the city or visiting relatives who are staying there for employment.