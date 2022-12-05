MANILA -- Celebrity couple Michelle Vito and Enzo Pineda have put up their own health and wellness business.



“We got the idea dahil mahilig kami mag-workout at mag-gym. So we just really wanted to have a new business that we can be proud of and that may mga products kami na we would personally endorse na magiging proud kami," Pineda said in a report published by entertainment website PUSH.

He added that they opened the business because of the pandemic.

"So parang dun lang nagsimula 'yun and siyempre because of the pandemic, maraming mga artista na nawalan ng mga trabahao. So we want to be ahead na kahit papano; if hindi nag-work 'yung passion namin which is acting, meron kaming fallback,” Pineda added.

Aside from selling glutathione, the couple is hoping to launch products that are effective and budget-friendly.

“So 'yung mga glutathione, ganyan. Doon kami nagfo-focus ngayon. Actually, we launched it this year lang. So it’s really starting pa lang. Hopefully, we get to promote, so sana lumago siya. Siguro ang inspiration namin, kami kasi ni Michelle medyo health buffs kami eh. So we really wanted to produce products that are cheap and effective. Hindi kagaya nung mga binibili natin ngayon na masyadong mura pero wala naman siya masyadong effect or masyadong mahal naman," he said.

"So we really want to meet halfway to give quality products na makakatulong talaga sa mga tao. Let’s say ako naman parang mga whey protein tapos si Michelle mga glutathione, mga collagen drink. Ang timeline namin actually next year pa,” he added.

Just months ago, the couple enjoyed their vacation in Paris.

According to Pineda, their priority right now are their careers and their business.

"Para pagdating ng panahon, pag ready na kami, hindi na namin iisipin 'yung mga iba ibang bagay na bahay, saan titira, paano 'yung mga magulang namin, ganyan. So dapat at least naka-set na lahat before everything else,” the actor said.

Vito and Pineda are set to celebrate their third anniversary as a couple in February.

The two grew close while working together in the ABS-CBN series “Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit.”

