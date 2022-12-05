How motherhood changed Anne Curtis' mindset about money

Anne Curtis. Handout

MANILA -- Anne Curtis revealed that motherhood has changed almost all aspects of her life, including her mindset about money.

The actress and "It's Showtime" host said all her priorities have shifted to Dahlia Amelie, her daughter with husband Erwan Heussaff.

"The way that I save and the way that I work, I know that it's no longer just for myself anymore," she told ABS-CBN News and select media in a virtual interview organized by Manulife Philippines, which tapped her as a brand ambassador. "Honestly, it's all about her ever since I became a mom. You really become so selfless once you become a mom."

"It's so life-changing... every time I accept a project or I see a new [insurance] policy that has to do with education, or life, or health, [I always think that] I need it for Dahlia just so that I know she's secured for her future. I think that was a huge change," she added.

Aside from the way she invests and saves money, Curtis said her spending habits have also drastically changed since becoming a mother.

She has also learned to focus more on entrepreneurship during her break from showbiz amid the pandemic.

"I definitely don't live the same lifestyle that I had when I was a single woman... When I became a mom, I realized the value of what I have and what are the important things that I should be spending on," she said.

"When I stopped working, I learned to value more what I have," she continued. "What you earn doesn't grow on trees, you work hard for that so be careful of how you are going to invest and spend that."

When asked about the best thing about becoming a mom, Curtis replied: "Everything, like you cannot choose one thing because there's so much. You can go from the physical things, like having that smell of baby breath and her touching your face when you wake up... to that unconditional love that you've never felt before."

And while she is enjoying her parenting journey, the actress acknowledged that she has a lot more to learn. "There are so many challenges for me as well... It's about learning the highs and lows of it, like when she's sick or when you're taking that first step of going back to work, or sending her off to school," she said.

As for the financial advice that she intends to give Dahlia when she gets older, Curtis said in jest: "Huwag kang gumastos!"

Turning serious, she went on: "I will encourage her to always work hard for your savings, and learn to value what you earn... One of the first financial advice that I ever got was to separate your savings and tax money. And when you reach a certain quota, that's another thing."

"Set a quota for yourself in a year so that if you're able to reach it, then you have money to spend for yourself a little bit," she added. "Set aside that tax money so you know that money is never yours to begin with, at hindi siya masakit when you have to pay it out."

