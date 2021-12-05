Larawan mula kay Jerome Fernandez.

Hinangaan ng isang guro sa Naga City ang katapatan ng isang tricycle driver na nagsauli ng naiwan niyang bag sa sasakyan nito.

Isinauli ni Salvador Caño ang isang bag na may lamang MacBook, travel documents at cheke na nagkakahalagang P14,000.

Ibinahagi sa social media ng guro na si Jerome Fernandez ang kaniyang paghanga at pasasalamat kay Caño sa pagiging matapat at mabuting tao nito sa kabila ng mga pinagdadaanang pagsubok dahil sa kasalukuyang pandemya.



Kwento ni Fernandez sa kanyang Facebook post, kumuha siya ng pambayad at binitawan muna ang bag at naiwanan ito sa tricycle.

"I rode a tricycle on my way home, bringing with me a string bag, a gift box, a box of cake, and a laptop bag. I was so excited to go home because I was asked to surprise my sister with the cake from her friends in Manila,” kuwento ni Fernandez.

“When I reached my destination (Bayan Norte, Naga boundary), I went out of the tricycle and gave a P50 bill to Kuya Driver but he told me he has no change for it. Because my hands are full, I placed my laptop bag inside the tricycle along with the two boxes I’m holding. I got my wallet and looked for coins. Unfortunately, I was not able to complete P15 with my coins, I only have P14 and Kuya Driver was so kind to accept it. I got my boxes and left,” dagdag pa niya.

“What happened was, when Kuya Driver saw my bag, he asked his wife to search for any possible contact leads from my bag. They found my travel documents where I placed Sir Allan as a contact person. He asked his wife to buy load to reach the number they got. They called Sir Allan (who is such a very busy man!), talked to him. When everything got sorted, Kuya Driver offered to bring the bag to our house - very kind of them! I called Kuya Driver and told him that Papa and I will just meet him from his place in Calauag. That is also the time I got to know his name, Salvador Caño.”

“I got my bag intact with all the items inside. Sir Salvador even asked me to inspect and check it but I did not because the thought of him giving it back was no reason to be suspicious. I was so thankful that I gave Sir Salvador a little money - which he was still very reluctant to get,” sabi ni Fernandez.

Lubos ang pasasalamat ng guro sa tricycle driver na hindi nag-alinlangan sa pagpapakita ng kabutihan sa kapwa.

“Then, I remembered I even owe Sir Salvador one peso from my fare! That little money I gave him was nothing compared to the one peso I owe him because of his goodness and honesty. With the different problems that families encounter at this time, doing something wrong can easily slip someone’s mind. But here, I am given proof that not all have ill intentions and people like Sir Salvador are still around us. I am lucky. We are still lucky,” aniya.

“He deserves more than what I gave him and that is why I’m sharing this. He deserves to be known and may his goodness inspire a lot of people. Thank you Sir Salvador and to your wife, Maam Zhel! I hope that in the future, I will be able to repay you for your goodness, and the one peso I owe you may return to your family a hundredfold.”

—May ulat ni Karren Canon

KAUNAY NA ULAT:

Watch more on iWantTFC