Samantha Panlilio 'heartbroken but grateful' after Miss Grand International stint

MANILA – Samantha Panlilio is heartbroken after failing to make it to the Top 20 cut of the 2021 Miss Grand International on Saturday, shocking many Filipino pageant fans.

Panlilio said she did her best in representing the Philippines in the Thailand-based pageant.

“Thank you all for the love and support. I am completely heartbroken but I know that I did my best and that’s all that matters. I feel nothing but grateful. My heart is warm,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Addressing each member of her team who was there for her throughout her pageant journey, Panlilio said: “Words can’t describe how grateful I am for your support and dedication to this journey of ours.”

She also thanked her fellow Filipina beauty for checking up on her from time to time.

Panlilio expressed her gratitude to the Bb. Pilipinas organization for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime, as well as her fans who always had her back.

“To @bbpilipinasofficial for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. And last but not the least, to my Samblazers, the Philippines for all the support, mahal ko kayong lahat. See you very soon,” she said.

Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien of Vietnam took home the Miss Grand International title in the 2021 edition of the pageant held in Thailand.

Nguyen beat Ecuador in a surprising Top 2 final-question round, where they were asked why they should win the title.

Completing the finalists were Brazil (2nd runner-up), Puerto Rico (3rd runner-up), and South Africa (4th runner-up).

The outcome meant that the Philippines has to wait another year to try to win the elusive golden crown in the pageant.

Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2020) almost clinched the title after placing first runner-up.

