Our Awesome Planet recently concluded the 2021 edition of Ultimate Taste Test (UTT) with a treasure trove of new discoveries and fresh offerings from old favorites.

While not as big as the earlier iterations of the food fair, this year’s UTT remains one of the best ways to find undiscovered bites in the metro, as well as rediscover tried-and-tested cooks, bakers, and chefs.

Jeeves de Veyra

Held at The Gallery MiraNila by The Blue Leaf in Quezon City, this was a smaller edition, respecting the new normal restrictions on mass gatherings reminiscent of the past master’s editions. The invite-only event was open to select influencers, icons of the F&B industry, and members of the media.

The Philippine Hot Sauce Society (@philippinehotsauceclub) were given a special section to spice things up, display their wares, and tempt foodies to experience heat and fire like they’ve never experienced before. This gave way to interesting combinations as food from other exhibitors were brought on over for some drops of hot sauce.

Anton Diaz of Our Awesome Planet looks forward to when the UTT can be open to the public again promising more unique finds and opportunities for food entrepreneurs to shine in the UTT spotlight.

Here are the top 8 plus some honorable mentions, according to the UTT crowdsourced survey results:

MUSHROOM SISIG BY THE KABUTE FARM

Jeeves de Veyra

This dish comes in ready-to-heat packs in vegan (with egg) and non-vegan options. The Kabute Farm got the crunch and the texture right with this savory offering. @thekabutefarm

PUFFT DONUTS

Jeeves de Veyra

Pufft Donut’s Strawberry Donut sandwich sure was cute to look at and tasted great. Sweet pillowy doughnut cut in two balanced out the tartness of the strawberries nicely. @pufftdoughnuts

NOMNOMJOY MUSSELS AND PULLED PORK

Jeeves de Veyra

Home cook Joy Rodriguez helps make quick gourmet meals in a snap with her Aklan mussels and pulled pork in a jar. Microwave, top on rice or pasta, serve, repeat. @nomnomjoy

KARABELLA DAIRY ICE CREAM

Jeeves de Veyra

This social enterprise grows up with its Mint Ice Cream and Chocolate Coated Cookie. The Chocoholic is made with Aura chocolates spiked with Don Papa Rum. @karabelladairy

LOUISE PATISSERIE

Jeeves de Veyra

Patisserie Louise’s Gateau Camille conceals a decadently rich chocolate cake with raspberry filling under that striking mirror glaze. @louissepatisserie

THE UGLY MUG CROFFLE

Jeeves de Veyra

The croffle should be filed under the “why-didn’t-I-think-of-that” food list. Flatten croissant dough and pop into a waffle iron. The result is a crunchy waffle that can be topped with anything from simple powdered sugar to cream and strawberries. @theuglymugph

M CAKES WITH MONIQUE T GUAVA CAKE

Jeeves de Veyra

Hotelier-turned-home baker Monique Tancongco charmed the UTT crowd with Helen’s Guava Cake. One can just imagine how much juice went into that as a single bite just burst with guava goodness. @moniquecakesph

J&M ALCOHOLIC ICE CREAM

Jeeves de Veyra

What happens when you put the buzz in Carmen’s Best Ice Cream? You get J&M named after the owner’s sons. While the ice cream is only 2% ABV, the rum, whisky, Kahlua, and coffee liqueur shine with the ice cream’s trademark rich creaminess. @jmnaughtynicecream

HONORABLE MENTIONS

SAUSAGES FROM SCHROEDERS DELI

Jeeves de Veyra

This Cavite-based deli enticed UTT-goers to their corner of the venue with the sizzling aroma of their Hungarian, kielbasa, and Italian sausages. @schroeders.deli

YOBICK SAKURA DRINK

Jeeves de Veyra

Think of that favorite yogurt drink from your childhood, then add the floral notes of Japanese sakura blossoms. Bottomless Yobick was a big hit specially after a visit to the Philippine Hot Sauce Society’s table. @yobickphilippines

LE BON PÂTISSERIE

Jeeves de Veyra

Eye-catching dessert tarts were the draw of Le Bon Patisserie. Must-trys were their cheese, matcha and fruit tarts. @le.bonpatisserie