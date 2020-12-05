For Chef Tatung, cooking should not be complicated but 'simpol'

Chef Tatung with his book 'Simpol.' Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Celebrity chef and author Myke "Tatung" Sarthou has published a new cookbook inspired by his wildly popular YouTube channel. Dubbed "Simpol The Cookbook," it aims to make cooking as easy as A-B-C.

The book is different in tone from his previous works. While his earlier books dealt with food history and basic techniques, “Simpol The Cookbook” is a collection of kitchen-tested recipes targeted to anyone who cooks or who wants to learn how to cook. As a celebration of Sarthou’s Simpol YouTube channel, the aim is to help make cooking easy and simple.

As with his previous books, the quality is first rate featuring thick glossy paper and mouthwatering food photography.

“Through the book, we found the voice of Simpol! We've created our own format of writing recipes, such as the ABC format of recipe writing where there are sub recipes within recipes for so that it's easier for people to recreate the dishes,” Sarthou explained.

The book was supposed to be come out last year but this did not push through. The delay was a blessing since Sarthou and his team were able to polish the book and link the contents to his internet content.

His team is concurrently launching simpol.ph, a food and lifestyle website where additional resources like videos and recommended places to buy ingredients, can be found which readers can access by scanning a QR code included with each recipe

This Garlic Mushroom Chicken Recipe is a sample of what can be found in the cookbook.

While "Simpol The Cookbook" is just hot off the press, it is already going places. The book has been entered as the Philippine representative to the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards which will be awarded in Paris, France in June 2021. Sarthou’s “Philippine Cookery: From Heart to Platter” won named Best TV Chef Book Outside Europe back in 2017.

The book’s initial run of 5,000 copies quickly ran out as soon as they were available with people buying multiple copies. More copies will be available soon.

"Simpol The Cookbook" is published by ABS-CBN Publishing and is available on Shopee and Lazada with a suggested retail price of P350.

