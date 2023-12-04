Christmas 2023: SaladStop launches healthy holiday eats

MANILA -- Looking for a guilt-free indulgence during the holidays? Check out SaladStop's newest limited-time offerings.
The healthy food chain is bringing back the White Christmas Salad, which features a delightful mix of romaine, kale, chicken ham, walnut snow, grapes, green apples, croutons, and a drizzle of creamy Queso de Bola dressing.
This can be enjoyed as a salad or wrap (P375), or as a Christmas party tray (P1,200 for salad tray, P2,300 for wrap tray) for larger gatherings.
SaladStop also has a Chocolate Pudding Loaf that is not just moist and decadent but also entirely vegan, making it a mindful choice for the season.
It can be ordered as a slice (P95) or as a full loaf (P600).
The two seasonal products are available at SaladStop stores in the Philippines until January 2, 2024.