Christmas 2023: SaladStop launches healthy holiday eats

SaladStop's White Christmas Salad (left) and Vegan Chocolate Pudding Loaf. Handout

MANILA -- Looking for a guilt-free indulgence during the holidays? Check out SaladStop's newest limited-time offerings.

The healthy food chain is bringing back the White Christmas Salad, which features a delightful mix of romaine, kale, chicken ham, walnut snow, grapes, green apples, croutons, and a drizzle of creamy Queso de Bola dressing.

This can be enjoyed as a salad or wrap (P375), or as a Christmas party tray (P1,200 for salad tray, P2,300 for wrap tray) for larger gatherings.

SaladStop also has a Chocolate Pudding Loaf that is not just moist and decadent but also entirely vegan, making it a mindful choice for the season.

It can be ordered as a slice (P95) or as a full loaf (P600).

The two seasonal products are available at SaladStop stores in the Philippines until January 2, 2024.