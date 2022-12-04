KD Estrada happy to be part of 'Walang Aray'

MANILA — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate KD Estrada shared how glad he is to be part of the stage musical "Walang Aray" along with Alexa Ilacad.

“We have until February so we’re going to be prepared by then. During the first day, sobrang saya. They were so warm and welcoming sa amin. We immediately felt like we belong," Estrada said in an article published in ABS-CBN's Push.

"They’re all my ates and kuyas. They’re all my peers. Nakakapayat din. We also work out so that’s how we’re getting in shape for it,” he added.

Estrada said it's a bit different to be in theater as you cannot take it back when you commit mistakes.

“The biggest challenge dito, walang take two, walang cut. Kapag nagkamali ka sa stage, dire-diretso lang 'yun eh. You can’t stop it unlike pag nag-te-taping kami. So that’s one of the biggest challenges here. And especially sa akin, I was born and raised speaking English kahit dito ako pinalaki," Estrada said.

"So that was one of the biggest struggles for me kahit pa nasa taping ako hindi ako magaling mag-Tagalog. Hindi ko makabisado 'yung mga lines ko kasi ang hirap or sobrang haba,” he added.

He also admitted that he adjusted to the style of singing as he used to be doing the riffs and runs for R&B.

“If you notice in 'Run to Me' may twang ako and kahit ngayon may twang pa rin. Pero I’m really practicing speaking Tagalong every day kahit sa mga parents ko tina-Tagalog-an ko na sila. Just being on stage you kind of make mistakes and sa singing din," Estrada said.

"Singing is a big struggle. I love singing but theater singing is different. I’m an R&B singer. I don’t really have much diction when I sing. When I sing it’s very nasal but here kailangan buo talaga. But I’m working on it and I’m excited for next year,” he added.

"Walang Aray" marks PETA’s stage comeback next year and is written by Rody Vera with music by Vince Lim and is based on Severino Reyes’ "Walang Sugat." It is scheduled to run from February 17 to May 14 at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

