MANILA -- Looking for a unique holiday destination this year? Book a stay in one of these celebrity-owned accommodations on Airbnb.

MARJORIE BARRETTO'S RIVER GARDEN REST HOUSE

Handout

This property in Calumpit, Bulacan is a vacation home owned by former actress Marjorie Barretto.

She and her daughter, young actress Julia Barretto, welcomed their first guests last October.

ZSA ZSA PADILLA'S CASA ESPERANZA

Handout

Located in Lucban, Quezon, Casa Esperanza is owned by singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and architect Conrad Onglao.

It is nestled between coconut trees and emerald rice paddies, with the property featuring a main house, three casitas, a service area, a greenhouse, and an infinity pool.

YASSI PRESSMAN'S LAKEFRONT PROPERTY

It was in 2021 when actress Yassi Pressman built a home in Lake Scugog, Ontario, Canada.

The space is equipped with a dock and a boathouse, and boasts an open-concept layout for travelers wanting a retreat outside the city.

JOURNALISTS' BALUSTRE CERCA

Handout

Television and radio host Susan Enriquez recently shared that her new bed and breakfast, Balustre Cerca, will be open to the public soon.

The property is in a farm lot she jointly owns with fellow news colleagues Mark Salazar, Atom Araullo, Branden Milla, and Alex Baltazar, and is where they regularly go with their families.

The farm comes with four A-frame air-conditioned cabins, one swimming pool, a pavilion, an outdoor kitchen, and parking.