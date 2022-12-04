Jane Vergara (left, with the author) — an accountancy graduate who self-published “Breaking the Scroll” — is living out her dream as an author. Rick Olivares

One of the cool finds at PasKomiket — the indie komiks and art sale at the MegaTrade Hall in Mandaluyong this past December 3 to 4 — is a self-published paperback trilogy by novice author Jane Vergara titled, "Breaking the Scroll".



A 10-year labor of love that owes its inspirations and roots to JK Rowling (Harry Potter), Robert Jordan ("The Wheel of Time"), and Suzanne Collins ("The Hunger Games"), Vergara is stoked that she has found an audience for her stories.



"The Breaking the Scroll" trilogy follows Kino Amark, who dreams of flying in Akea, a place where everyone has a gift or a power. The protagonist can only dream of this because he is the sole citizen of Akea without a power or gift. And yet, he is the one destined to save this magical place from its evil emperor.



“It has been a pleasant surprise to see people pick up the book and send me messages telling me they enjoyed reading it,” said Vergara who hails from Lipa city, Batangas, but now calls Pasig home.



“Honestly, I was happy when I finally finished the trilogy this past July 2022,” divulged Vergara. “I actually almost quit in the middle of the second book but my friends encouraged me to finish it.”



“I really love reading books and that is where I get my inspiration. ‘The Hunger Games’ was instrumental in helping me tell this story because Collins’ work is written from a first person point of view. And it is a complex world.”



The books took a decade to finish because this accountancy graduate wrote only during the wee hours of the morning before she would go to work.



“I just wrote, wrote, and re-wrote,” she said. “I would get up at 4am and write until 6am then get ready for work.



“I wrote this trilogy and it took me 10 years and finished it last July 10.



“The challenge of self-publishing is trying to get into mainstream channels like bookstores since I have no name. So I join events but the few book conventions we have. And I do a lot of marketing on social media.”



In spite of this, Vergara believes it has been all worth it especially when people come up to buy her books and ask her to sign them.



Like her character of Kino, Jane Vergara is living out her dream as an author.



“It is such a great feeling,” she exclaimed.



For those interested in purchasing the Breaking the Scrolls trilogy, you may inquire at Jane Vergara’s Facebook page.