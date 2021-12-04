Photo from Louis Pangilinan's Instagram account

The Miss Grand International crown has remained elusive for the Philippines as Samantha Panlilio failed to advance in the Top 20 of the beauty pageant in Thailand Saturday.

Panlilio was hoping to end the title drought of the Philippines.

This despite making strides in the beauty contest, especially in the preliminary round, when she donned a Rian Fernandez creation filled with embellishments and surprised the crowd when she suddenly dropped the sheer cape of her outfit.

Dubbed as “Layag Balangay”, the bespoke gown was inspired by the seafaring vessel in the Philippines made of wood.

Netizens could not also help but praise the turns and form of Panlilio — clad in a blue one-piece swimwear — during the swimsuit round, including a shimmy at the end of her pasarela.

The Filipino beauty turned into a "butterfly" during the national costume competition earlier on Tuesday.

She rocked the stage as a “paruparo” as she donned the hand-beaded creation of Filipino designer Louis Pangilinan. The national costume was also paired with wings and headdress designed by Santino Rivera.

