Photo from Samantha Panlilio's Instagram account

Filipino fans were puzzled by Samantha Panlilio missing the Top 20 of the Miss Grand International 2021 in Thailand on Saturday.

Hoping to end the country's title drought in the pageant, Panlilio did not make it to the first cut of the coronation night, a result that disappointed her countrymen.

On Twitter, "SamPan", "Miss Grand International", and "Nawat" were all in the top 5 trending topics.

Nawat Itsaragrisil is the Miss Grand International chairman.

“Samantha Panlilio did her best and yet she's not included in Top 20. How is that possible?” a netizen tweeted.

Other pageant fans felt that Panlilio wasn't given her due in the competition, citing how impressive her performance was during the preliminary round on Thursday.

Samantha Panlilio did her best and yet she's not included in Top 20. How is that possible?#MissGrandInternational2021#SamPan — Flinn Mark Cruz (@flinn_cruz) December 4, 2021

I honestly feel sad for SamPan. MGI didn't give her a fair battleground. Being unplaced after showing an outstanding preliminary performance is just unacceptable. #MissGrandInternational2021 — maki (@tanguilanmaki) December 4, 2021

gusto ko lang malaman kung saan si SamPan nagkulang! — JP (@HolahItsPaul) December 4, 2021

Yeah, most of us bashed MGI last year, pero is that the reason why did they not place SamPan to top 20? Where's professionalism????? Kesyo na-affect ang score niya because of SamBer's revelation last year, like whaaaaat??? — Ric (@dinoxious) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, some netizens still commended the Filipina beauty for her hard work in the pageant and for making them proud despite the shocking result.

“Felt really bad for SamPan for doing a very hardwork to prepare yet she didn't get what she deserves to have and to be. We are still proud of you,” a Twitter user quipped.

They also felt bad not seeing Panlilio showcase her pasarela in the final show. The Top 20 were announced right after the introduction.

“Hindi man lang nabigyan ng pagkakataon si SamPan na mag-shine,” one tweeted.

YOU DID ALL YOUR ASSIGNMENTS!!!! WE ALL KNOW THAT!!!!

STILL PROUD OF YOU SAMPAN 😘 👑

SAMANTHA PANLILIO, MISS GRAND PHILIPPINES#MGI2021 pic.twitter.com/hXnbz33bPZ — Ñ (@ennyy33) December 4, 2021

Felt really bad for SamPan for doing a very hardwork to prepare yet she didn't get waht she deserves to have and to be. We are still proud of you @SamanthaPanlil Thanks for raising our flag! — daboy (@_daboy_) December 4, 2021

Even you didn't take home the crown, what most important is, you fight for the Philippines with all your heart. We're still be proud of you Sampan🇵🇭♥️ #missgrandinternational2021 — selenoluna☾ (@joanxxslt) December 4, 2021

hindi man lang nabigyan ng pagkakataon si SamPan na mag-shine — atong #LetLeniLead (@thatguywdell) December 4, 2021

Panlilio made strides in the beauty contest, especially in the preliminary round, when she donned a Rian Fernandez creation filled with embellishments and surprised the crowd when she suddenly dropped the sheer cape of her outfit.

Dubbed as “Layag Balangay”, the bespoke gown was inspired by the seafaring vessel in the Philippines made of wood.

Netizens could not also help but praise the turns and form of Panlilio — clad in a blue one-piece swimwear — during the swimsuit round, including a shimmy at the end of her pasarela.

The Filipino beauty turned into a "butterfly" during the national costume competition earlier on Tuesday.

The outcome also meant that the Philippines has to wait for another year to try win the elusive golden crown in the Thailand-based pageant.

Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2020) almost clinched the title after placing first runner-up.

Related video: