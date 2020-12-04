WATCH: Pinoy solar bottle bulbs light up ABS-CBN Christmas ID

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's 2020 Christmas ID, "Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya," is literally spreading light and joy to viewers across the globe.

The now-viral video not only features ABS-CBN's top talents and stories of hope amid the challenging year, but also solar-powered bottle bulbs by A Liter of Light, a grassroots movement that aims to help communities without access to electricity.

Former actor-turned-social entrepreneur Illac Diaz recently took to Facebook to share a behind-the-scenes look at how they used A Liter of Light lamps to create a colorful floor installation that showed the words "Light & Joy."

He said he feels "very proud" that their initiative was featured in ABS-CBN's Christmas ID, adding that "everyone can be a (solar) light for others.

"This brings lots of wonderful memories of our partnership with Gina Lopez," he added, referring to the late philanthropist and environmentalist, who was also the long-time chairperson of ABS-CBN Foundation Inc.

A Liter of Light received praise from Steven Spielberg last year, with the legendary filmmaker calling it "a great idea."

As of last year, Diaz's project is said to have helped "690,000 people throughout the world to get out of energy poverty."

