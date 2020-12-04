WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo shows her newly renovated kitchen

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo recently gave a glimpse of her newly renovated kitchen as her way of granting fan requests for a house tour on her vlog.

"A lot of you have been requesting for a house tour video. But to be honest with you, I'm really private when it comes to these things because I feel like that's very personal," she admitted. "But today, I decided to share with you a sneak peek or a look at our home kitchen."

Bernardo invited her professional organizer, Issa Reyes of Neat Obsessions, to be part of her kitchen tour so her viewers can get tips on decorating their own cooking spaces.

Reyes said work flow is an important thing to consider when planning a kitchen layout and putting things together.

"You have to know paano ka kumikilos sa kitchen every day... Make sure you have an efficient flow of things when you move around, when you cook, when you set the table. Hindi ka masyadong ikot nang ikot," she said. "It's really the layout and how you're going to put things together just so mas minimal ang movement mo in the kitchen."

Reyes also highlighted the need to categorize and label items in maintaining a clean and organized space.

"If you understand how things are arranged in the kitchen, then it's easier for people to put it back where it is," she said.

For Bernardo's kitchen, Reyes created zones for everyday items, baking, cooking, and those used for special occasions.

Custom-drawers were made for easy access, with bamboo sorters and other organizers used to store things like utensils and lids.

Bernardo admitted that it was only during the lockdown when she noticed the things she needed to improve when it comes to her kitchen.

"Actually noong start ng lockdown, noon lang talaga ako naka-stay sa bahay nang ganoon katagal. So doon mo mapapansin, 'oh my God, ganito pala.' Then you have to fix this and that. So minessage ko si Ms. Issa," she said.

