Happening this weekend: Outdoor food market opens near Manila Bay

Mamay's Ihaw (right) is one of the featured stalls in the "PasaYahin, BuYummYhan" outdoor food market in Pasay City. Handout

MANILA -- An outdoor dine-in and takeout market is set to open near Manila Bay this Saturday, December 5.

"PasaYahin, BuYummYhan" is located at the fountain area of SM By the Bay at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, and will serve customers from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

It is a concept by the City of Pasay, SM Mall of Asia, the Restaurant Owners of the Philippines (RestoPH) powered by Mercato Centrale, and Food Czar.

The new space promises to offer food from restaurants from SM Mall of Asia and SM By the Bay, products from popular homegrown and online sellers based in Pasay, and items from Mercato Central stalls.

Some of the featured establishments include El Chupacabra, Monga, The Alley by Vikings, Mey Lin, Crying Tiger Kitchen, Gringo, Guagua's Best, Laing ni Kap, JT's Manukan, Gen BBQ, Recovery Food, Golden Bamboo, Mamay's Ihaw, Kori's Prawns, Please N' Thank U Café, Kneads by Margareth, Mares Pares, Bad Burritos, For Heaven's Shake, Milk Tea Zero, and Liquor by Pernod Ricard, among others.

In a statement, Mercato Centrale said it will donate a portion of its earnings to Project Aral, a program of Save the Children Philippines that provides educational materials and alternative learning platforms to children from from low-income families, as well as those affected by recent typhoons.

It also assured that "PasaYahin, BuYummYhan" will strictly implement health and safety protocols.

