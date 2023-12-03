Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - More than 50 canonically-crowned images of the Virgin Mary from all over the country joined the 2023 edition of the Intramuros Grand Marian Procession (IGMP).

Despite light drizzles, thousands of Catholics gathered at the Manila Cathedral to witness the annual tradition.

Among the well-known images with a wide following include Our Lady of Piat from Cagayan, Nuestra Señora delos Dolores de Turumba from Pakil, Laguna; Nuestra Señora dela Paz Y Buen Viaje of Antipolo, Rizal; Our Lady of La Naval, and the Immaculate Conception of the Manila Cathedral.

The images are accompanied by large delegation of devotees, with some traveling from far provinces just to join the event.

Prior to the procession, a mass was held at the Cathedral, led by Bishop Dennis Villarojo of the Diocese of Malolos.

Coincidentally, the patroness of Malolos, Bulacan, the Inmaculada Concepcion de Malolos, joined the procession for the first time.

Images of Saint Joseph and Saint Anne, Mother of Mary also joined the procession.

Yearly, the Catholic faithful troop to Intramuros on the first Sunday of December to pay homage to the Virgin Mary, offering prayers of gratitude and intercessions.

The annual event is known as the largest gathering of canonically-crowned images of Virgin Mary in the Philippines.