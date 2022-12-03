Bored OG Burgers and Fries. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Bored & Hungry, one of the best burgers in the United States, lands in Manila for a very limited pop-up.

Andy Nguyen of the Food Fighters Universe (FFU) Food Group was scheduled to be in Manila for Philippine Blockchain Week for a series of talks upon the invitation of convener, Oscar Tan-Abing of Anotoys Collectiverse. Since Nguyen was going to be in Manila, why not give local foodies a taste of what “Good Morning America” named as the “best burger in America”?

Nguyen, along with fellow restaurateurs Philip Huynh and chef Fernando Valledades, are the men behind Bored & Hungry who have collectively opened 50 restaurants in the United States. It’s Valledades’ Texas-based concept Trill Burger that “powers” Bored & Hungry.

Bored & Hungry distinguished itself by successfully pioneering the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in business. The restaurateurs thought of doing something different and building the restaurant around their NFTs. The group owns four “apes” from The Bored Ape Yacht Club collection which gave them complete intellectual property rights to use them in the restaurant’s promotion, packaging, marketing, restaurant décor, and branding. This also got the attention of the cryptocurrency and NFT community as a visible and an effective use-case of NFTs.

Philip Huynh, Andy Nguyen and Fernando Valledades with their 'apes.' Jeeves de Veyra

The burger stands out by just being very different. Smashed burgers are nothing new in Manila. The two 2.5 oz. patties in the Bored OG Burger are more flattened than smashed, then pressed down on the griddle to get that signature bacon-like crunch. Combined with pickles, caramelized onions, and their super-secret sauce, it is a heavy tasty package that is unfamiliar but very tasty.

“Everyone can make a burger but really what makes our burgers stand out the most is the fact that we like our burgers to have good texture, which means we want them to be crispy and at the same time, juicy.,” explained Valledades.

The Bored OG Burger Combo is relatively pricey (P595). Charles Paw of the Tasteless Group explained that even if the preparation for the pop-up was done here with the three owners flying three days before for final quality control, the group had to source the exact brand of meat, and quality ingredients that were specified. They definitely did not scrimp on what went into the burger, especially that generous portion of caramelized white onions.

Chef Fernando Valledades with the OG Burger. Jeeves de Veyra

For those who loved the burger, there are exploratory talks to have a permanent Bored & Hungry store in the Philippines. Valledades seemed to enjoy his collaboration with Paw and his team.

“His Tasteless Restaurant Group is phenomenal. We know for a fact that if it's going to be with someone, it's going to be with these individuals,” Valledades gushed.

The Bored & Hungry pop-up can be found at The Grid Food Market at the Rockwell Power Plant until Sunday, December 4.