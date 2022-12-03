A total of 30 winners were announced, as the FRCA 2022 was split into two batches. Batch 1 consisted of books published between 2015-2018; Batch 2 for books published between 2019-2021. Handout

MANILA – Three published literatures of ABS-CBN Books have been included in the list of winners of the Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards (FCRA) 2022.

The online popular choice awards, revived this year by the Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP), concluded this year’s awards program by announcing the winners Friday, via Facebook Live and during the Philippine Book Fair in Baguio City.

Joining the 30 winners was “I Love You Since 1892” by Binibining Mia which was published by the ABS-CBN Books.

ABS-CBN Books also swept the Food/Cookbook category as “Diskarte sa Kusina” and “Simpol The Cookbook” by Myke Tatung Sarthou won both Batch 1 and Batch 2 awards.

Batch 1 consisted of books published in 2015-2018; Batch 2 was for books published between 2019 and 2021.

Here are the winners for each category:

Fiction in English

Batch 1: Wounded Little Gods by Eliza Victoria, (Visprint) 2016

Batch 2: The Ceyla Chronicles: Helios Trials by Hraefn, Missmaple, and Sielalstreim, (Summit Books by Summit Publishing Co., Inc.) 2019

Fiction in Filipino/Taglish

Batch 1: I Love You Since 1892 by Binibining Mia (author), Victor Ian Covarrubias (illustrator), (ABS-CBN Books ) 2018

Batch 2: Odessa's Redemption: The Fallen World by Agel Adenip, (DREAME) 2020

Romance in English

Batch 1: You Out of Nowhere by Jay E. Tria, (Jay E. Tria) 2017

Batch 2: You, Me, U.S. by Brigitte Bautista, (Brigitte Bautista) 2019

Romance in Filipino/Taglish

Batch 1: Waves of Memories by Jonaxx, (Jonaxx stories) 2016

Batch 2: University Series 1: The Rain in Espana by 4reuminct, (Precious Pages Corporation) 2021

Fiction Anthology

Batch 1: Wagi / Sawi: Mga Kuwentong Luwalhati at Pighati by Rommel B. Rodriguez and Rolando B. Tolentino (Editors), (University of the Philippines Press) 2016

Batch 2: BASAG: Modernong Panitikan ng mga Kuwentistang Wasak by Juan Bautista, (PSICOM Publishing Inc.) 2019

Children’s Picture Books

Batch 1: Yehey! May Pamilya na ring Mag-aaruga sa akin! / Yehey, There's a Family That Will Take Care of Me! by Genaro G. Gojo Cruz (author), Aaron Asis (illustrator), (The Bookmark, Inc.) 2016

Batch 2: Si Prinsipe Hiro at ang Mundo ng Panaginip by Zandro Bautista (author), Kenneth Plaza (illustrator), (TBC Publications) 2021

Young Adult Fiction

Batch 1: Ang Larong Nagwakas sa atin by Fe Esperanza Trampe, (Anvil Publishing) 2018

Batch 2: Wakeup, Dreamers by AnakniRizal, (Bliss Books) 2021

Comics and Graphic Novels

Batch 1: 12:01 by Russell Molina (author), Kajo Baldisimo (illustrator), (Adarna House) 2016

Batch 2: Twinkle, Twinkle by Tori Tadiar, (Komiket Inc.) 2021

Inspirational/Religious

Batch 1: When a Good God Allows Rape by Joy Tan-Chi Mendoza, (OMF Literature Inc.) 2015

Batch 2: This Season of Grief by Various contributors, (OMF Literature Inc.) 2021

Nonfiction

Batch 1: 56 by Bob Ong, (Visprint, Inc.) 2018

Batch 2: #Pasahero: Mga Nakikisakay na Sanaysay by Joselito D. De Los Reyes, (University of Santo Tomas Publishing House) 2021

Poetry

Batch 1: A Thousand Eyes by Jim Pascual Agustin, (University of Santo Tomas Publishing House) 2015

Batch 2: Written On Water by Alvin B. Cruz / Pinky Peralta, (Central Book Supply) 2021

Humor

Batch 1: Man vs. Ipis, Volume #1 by AJ Bacar, (AJ Bacar / Sskait Comics / Komiket Inc.) 2018 Batch 2: Hunghang Flashbacks 2 by Drew Borja, (Summit Books by Summit Publishing Co., Inc.) 2019

Food/Cookbook

Batch 1: Dishkarte sa Kusina by Myke Tatung Sarthou (author), (ABS-CBN Books under Creative Programs, Inc.) 2018

Batch 2: Simpol The Cookbook by Chef Myke Tatung Sarthou (author), (ABS-CBN Books under Creative Programs Inc./ Vertikal Creatives Inc.) 2020

History

Batch 1: The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos (2017 ed) by Primitivo Mijares, (Ateneo de Manila University Press) 2017

Batch 2: Rizal and the Wide Road of Progress by Pablo S. Trillana III, (New Day Publishers) 2019

Translated Work

Batch 1: Typewriter Altar by Luna Sicat-Cleto (author), Marne L. Kilates (translator), (University of the Philippines Press) 2016

Batch 2: You Can Wind Down From Time To Time by Kim Dan (author), Ma. Kristina Carla Rico & Kyungmin Bae (translator), (Apop Books) 2021