MANILA – Three published literatures of ABS-CBN Books have been included in the list of winners of the Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards (FCRA) 2022.
The online popular choice awards, revived this year by the Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP), concluded this year’s awards program by announcing the winners Friday, via Facebook Live and during the Philippine Book Fair in Baguio City.
Joining the 30 winners was “I Love You Since 1892” by Binibining Mia which was published by the ABS-CBN Books.
ABS-CBN Books also swept the Food/Cookbook category as “Diskarte sa Kusina” and “Simpol The Cookbook” by Myke Tatung Sarthou won both Batch 1 and Batch 2 awards.
Batch 1 consisted of books published in 2015-2018; Batch 2 was for books published between 2019 and 2021.
Here are the winners for each category:
Fiction in English
Batch 1: Wounded Little Gods by Eliza Victoria, (Visprint) 2016
Batch 2: The Ceyla Chronicles: Helios Trials by Hraefn, Missmaple, and Sielalstreim, (Summit Books by Summit Publishing Co., Inc.) 2019
Fiction in Filipino/Taglish
Batch 1: I Love You Since 1892 by Binibining Mia (author), Victor Ian Covarrubias (illustrator), (ABS-CBN Books ) 2018
Batch 2: Odessa's Redemption: The Fallen World by Agel Adenip, (DREAME) 2020
Romance in English
Batch 1: You Out of Nowhere by Jay E. Tria, (Jay E. Tria) 2017
Batch 2: You, Me, U.S. by Brigitte Bautista, (Brigitte Bautista) 2019
Romance in Filipino/Taglish
Batch 1: Waves of Memories by Jonaxx, (Jonaxx stories) 2016
Batch 2: University Series 1: The Rain in Espana by 4reuminct, (Precious Pages Corporation) 2021
Fiction Anthology
Batch 1: Wagi / Sawi: Mga Kuwentong Luwalhati at Pighati by Rommel B. Rodriguez and Rolando B. Tolentino (Editors), (University of the Philippines Press) 2016
Batch 2: BASAG: Modernong Panitikan ng mga Kuwentistang Wasak by Juan Bautista, (PSICOM Publishing Inc.) 2019
Children’s Picture Books
Batch 1: Yehey! May Pamilya na ring Mag-aaruga sa akin! / Yehey, There's a Family That Will Take Care of Me! by Genaro G. Gojo Cruz (author), Aaron Asis (illustrator), (The Bookmark, Inc.) 2016
Batch 2: Si Prinsipe Hiro at ang Mundo ng Panaginip by Zandro Bautista (author), Kenneth Plaza (illustrator), (TBC Publications) 2021
Young Adult Fiction
Batch 1: Ang Larong Nagwakas sa atin by Fe Esperanza Trampe, (Anvil Publishing) 2018
Batch 2: Wakeup, Dreamers by AnakniRizal, (Bliss Books) 2021
Comics and Graphic Novels
Batch 1: 12:01 by Russell Molina (author), Kajo Baldisimo (illustrator), (Adarna House) 2016
Batch 2: Twinkle, Twinkle by Tori Tadiar, (Komiket Inc.) 2021
Inspirational/Religious
Batch 1: When a Good God Allows Rape by Joy Tan-Chi Mendoza, (OMF Literature Inc.) 2015
Batch 2: This Season of Grief by Various contributors, (OMF Literature Inc.) 2021
Nonfiction
Batch 1: 56 by Bob Ong, (Visprint, Inc.) 2018
Batch 2: #Pasahero: Mga Nakikisakay na Sanaysay by Joselito D. De Los Reyes, (University of Santo Tomas Publishing House) 2021
Poetry
Batch 1: A Thousand Eyes by Jim Pascual Agustin, (University of Santo Tomas Publishing House) 2015
Batch 2: Written On Water by Alvin B. Cruz / Pinky Peralta, (Central Book Supply) 2021
Humor
Batch 1: Man vs. Ipis, Volume #1 by AJ Bacar, (AJ Bacar / Sskait Comics / Komiket Inc.) 2018 Batch 2: Hunghang Flashbacks 2 by Drew Borja, (Summit Books by Summit Publishing Co., Inc.) 2019
Food/Cookbook
Batch 1: Dishkarte sa Kusina by Myke Tatung Sarthou (author), (ABS-CBN Books under Creative Programs, Inc.) 2018
Batch 2: Simpol The Cookbook by Chef Myke Tatung Sarthou (author), (ABS-CBN Books under Creative Programs Inc./ Vertikal Creatives Inc.) 2020
History
Batch 1: The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos (2017 ed) by Primitivo Mijares, (Ateneo de Manila University Press) 2017
Batch 2: Rizal and the Wide Road of Progress by Pablo S. Trillana III, (New Day Publishers) 2019
Translated Work
Batch 1: Typewriter Altar by Luna Sicat-Cleto (author), Marne L. Kilates (translator), (University of the Philippines Press) 2016
Batch 2: You Can Wind Down From Time To Time by Kim Dan (author), Ma. Kristina Carla Rico & Kyungmin Bae (translator), (Apop Books) 2021