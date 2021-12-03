After being interviewed live by the official tourist site of Jerusalem, Philippine representative Beatrice Gomez continues to make her mark in the 70th Miss Universe competition.

Gomez was one of the five Miss Universe candidates featured in the photo shoot of MUBA Cosmetics, one of the sponsors of the upcoming pageant.

The rest were representatives from Spain, Belgium, India, and Vietnam.

According to MUBA Cosmetics, the photo shoot with the Miss Universe candidates "reflects on environmental sustainability and our impact on the world."

It added that the beauty queens were styled in metallic vegan leather, with their makeup inspired by animals in danger of extinction.

The rest of the photos from the shoot have yet to be released.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines). It will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.

Related video: