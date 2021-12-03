Fil-Am designer meshes fashion, sustainability at Kornit Fashion Week

Watch more on iWantTFC

Technology, sustainability, and Pinoy pride were sewn together at a runway show for the Kornit Fashion Week in Los Angeles. Among its headliners was Fil-Am designer Oliver Tolentino.

"It’s showcasing our local fabric. I used abaca fabric, pineapple, and water lily fabric so we made it very edgy. We made it very current and also very wearable," Tolentino shares.

The Kornit Fashion Week was hosted by Kornit Digital, an international digital printing company with an emphasis on the environment. "The prints at the fashion show, that's literally my drawing so those are the drawings that I was sketching when I was a kid and up to now. I hoped one of these days will be put into fabric and Kornit did that for me," Tolentino notes.

Among Tolentino’s models was Miss Universe 1978 Margaret Gardiner. The first South African to win the crown has known the Filipino designer for about a decade now.

"I've modeled in Paris and around the world. It was an absolute honor to be able to wear his clothes. They're comparable with the very best in the world so it's very special," Gardiner says.

Tolentino's creations also dazzled many other attendees from the fashion and entertainment world, like Hollywood publicist Jay Pamintuan.

"It’s spectacular and I love that they have different age groups and, kind of like, for every size," Pamintuan says. Model and athlete Cole Micek, for his part, says "I thought it was beautiful. There were so many gorgeous looks and we're just happy to check it out."

Guests were also able to bring home the designs as t-shirts, giving them a chance to casually wear Tolentino's creations.