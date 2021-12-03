MANILA -- Still looking for a gift for the beauty enthusiast in your life? Here are some products that you can easily buy online.

GARNIER 3-IN-1 ANTI-ACNE CLEANSER

This new product from Garnier Philippines was made with the new normal in mind as it promises to cater to acne problems caused by wearing face masks.

The Garnier 3-in-1 Anti-Acne Cleanser contains salicylic acid that fights and controls acne bacteria, and vitamin C that brightens dull skin and acne marks.

It is available in 2 sizes (50ml for P129 and 90ml for P199) on Shopee, Lazada, Watsons, and other drug stores and supermarkets nationwide.

MAYBELLINE'S LIFTER GLOSS

This new offering by Maybelline has been going viral on TikTok for giving lips a plump, luscious look upon application.

The Lifter Gloss has hyaluronic acid, an ingredient often used in skin care as it attracts and holds on to moisture in skin cells.

It comes in six shades, from pinks to nudes, and is available for P349 at Maybelline's official Lazada and Shopee stores.

NIUYOU'S VAVABLOOM LASHES

Celebrity makeup artist Pong Niu has a new product under her brand, NiuYou.

Called Vavabloom, the lashes promise to help enhance one's eyes without the help of a makeup artist. It has 10 tray options, with six designs made of human hair and four composed of double strands (high quality synthetic fibers).

It is priced at P650 per tray, and is available on NiuYou's Instagram page. Other products include the Hush Brush Cleaner (P350) and the NiuYou Holiday Gift Box (P999).

RMS BEAUTY'S UN-COVER POWDER

RMS Beauty recently introduced its "UN"-Cover Powder, a weightless oil absorbing setting powder that diffuses into the skin for an exquisite, translucent finish.

It has a powered formula consisting of 100% silica that makes the product light-reflective. It also promises to minimize the appearance of pores, soften the skin, and absorb oil.

The "UN"-Cover Powder It is available exclusively at Adora for P2,150.

SHOPEE'S LUXURY BEAUTY GIFT LINEUP

Shopee has come up with a luxury beauty gift guide, allowing users on the e-commerce platform to get discounts of up to 70% on selected purchases, as well as free shipping with a minimum spend of P499.

Some of the featured products include the Cetaphil Brightening Set, Skin Inc. Holiday Spirit Set, Nuwhite Whitening Vitamin C, L'Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Cream, Olay Regenerist Moisturizer, The History Of Whoo Anti-Aging Essence, Kiehl's Face Wash, Clinique Dark Spot Corrector, Laneige Moisture Essence Set, Innisfree Probiotics Cream, and NUXE Moisturizing Cream.

More details are available on Shopee's app, website, and social media pages.