MANILA -- Big Bad Wolf, dubbed as the biggest book sale in the world, is returning to the Philippines with a permanent online store.

The Malaysia-based book sale officially launched its Philippine flagship store on Lazada's LazMall on Thursday, allowing Filipinos to buy from its wide selection of books all year long and have them shipped faster to their homes.

Co-founder Jacqueline Ng said the books available on the e-commerce platform are priced the same as the ones they offer in their previous Big Bad Wolf events.

"We are hoping to be able to bring the sale physically, there's a lot of demand for that as well. Unfortunately at this moment, while we still couldn't, we wanted to make books accessible to our Filipino fans," she said in a virtual media briefing.

"So we decided to have a 24/7 store in Lazada... Our books will be fulfilled by Lazada Philippines so that our customers in the Philippines do not have to wait for the international transit. It will be locally fulfilled," she added.

Prior to the launch of its Lazada flagship store, Big Bad Wolf held an online book sale for its customers in the Philippines from June to July, adapting to the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ng said Filipinos can get a chance to score even more discounts as Big Bad Wolf is set to join Lazada's big shopping events, such as the upcoming 12.12 Christmas sale.

Some of the offers and deals to be made available are flash sale takeovers from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and discounts on shipping, among others.

"One thing that we have learned even through our physical sale is how much Filipino fans love to read. They read so wide," Ng said.

When asked if they will soon launch an online store on other e-commerce platforms in the Philippines, the Big Bad Wolf co-founder replied: "We are not planning on another platform at the moment, but that doesn't mean we would not do that in the future."

