Shopping shorts: Celebrity-approved lipsticks and other holiday gift ideas

BLACKWATER INTRODUCES BLOOM COLLECTION

Handout

Blackwater recently introduced its newest Bloom Collection, which features four sweet scents.

These include Fresh Bliss, a citrus-based fragrance mixed with subtle floral notes; White Jasmine, which has a blend of delicate floral notes of ylang-ylang, heart of jasmine, rose, and lily with musk as base; Lush Peach, a sweet and sultry concoction of green notes, black currant, peach, plum, and nectarine; and Orange Blossom, an oriental floral fragrance with dominant orange notes that is blended with bergamot, mimosa, jasmine, and ylang-ylang.

Each fragrance from the Bloom Collection is priced at P135 and is available in supermarkets and drugstores nationwide. Customers can also find the products at Lazada.

CAROUSELL HOLDS HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN

Handout

Carousell (formerly OLX) is holding is "Christmas OverDRIVE" holiday campaign featuring online deals on vehicles, automobiles, parts, and accessories.

Until December 31, shoppers can expect more than 1,000 used vehicles and brand new automobile listings. Car models include Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai, as well as luxury brands like BMW, among many others.

Potential buyers can avail the buy 1, take 1 promo or get huge discounts and vouchers.

CHAMPION EXPANDS PRESENCE IN PH

Handout

Heritage lifestyle brand Champion is expanding its presence in the Philippines, starting with a series of store openings in the last quarter of 2020. Their products are also available online at the Anthem website.

Champion opened its first brick-and-mortar store last October at the Fashion Hall of SM Megamall. The brand is also now available at Shangri-La Plaza, Glorietta 4, SM Mall of Asia, and Ronac Art Center, with more store openings scheduled in 2021.

Managed by Anthem Group, Champion stores in the country and the brand's online shop offer a full line of athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, tees, sports bras, and accessories.

More details are available on the website and Instagram pages of Champion and the Anthem Group. Customers can also contact Anthem Shopper via (0917) 620-2650 for a personalized home-shopping experience.

H&M EXTENDS EMERGENCY RELIEF TO PH

Handout

H&M Foundation recently donated $100,000 to the Philippine Red Cross to help those that have been affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

The amount aims to provide for the needs of 130,000 most vulnerable people by giving household items, water purification tablets, cash grants, and food packs, among others.

H&M Foundation has been in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross since 2013, after the onslaught of typhoon Yolanda.

LENOVO UNVEILS HOLIDAY GAMING GIFT GUIDE

Handout

Lenovo, through its gaming sub-brand Legion, came up with a 2020 gaming gift guide featuring some of its latest devices.

These include the Legion Slim 7i (starts at P99,995), Legion Y740Si (starts at P144,995), Legion 5Pi (starts at P71,995), Legion 5 and 5i (starts at P56,995), IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i (starts at P46,995), and Legion Phone Duel (starts at P39,995).

Lenovo is also offering an "Empire Christmas Sale" promo until December 31. Under the deal, those buying any Legion, IdeaPad, or IdeaCentre Gaming device can earn corresponding Empire Points that can be used to redeem exclusive Legion merchandise.

More details about the devices and the promo are available on the website and Facebook pages of Lenovo Philippines.

NIKE TIES UP WITH 3M FOR NEW COLLECTION

Handout

Nike and 3M have collaborated on a new collection that features durable materials and design overlays on iconic sneaker franchises like Force, Air Max and Blazer.

Technologies by 3M such as Scotchlite Reflective Material and Thinsulate Insulation have been used by Nike to elevate the shoes' aesthetics and add an extra layer of warmth in a portion of the sneakers.

The new collection will soon be made available in Southeast Asia, with more details available on the Nike website.

ONITSUKA TIGER

Handout

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has updated its Himarayan Peak trekking shoes introduced in 1966.

The high-cut HMR Peak G-TX and low-cut HMR Peak Lo models feature a simple upper and a functional rugged sole with excellent cushioning and grip, with the superior wear resistance rubber placed on the heel section.

The high-cut model is equipped with waterproof, breathable Gore-Tex fabrics, which can be worn in the rain.

Both shoes will be on sale in select Onitsuka Tiger stores and the brand's website this December.

SAMSUNG PARTNERS WITH VIU

Handout

Samsung has partnered with K-drama provider Viu, allowing customers to enjoy a free one-year premium subscription with a purchase of select Smart TVs.

The promo kicked off last December 1, with more details available on the Samsung Philippines website.

SARAH LAHBATI IS NEW FACE OF STROKE BEAUTY LAB

Handout

Sarah Lahbati was recently introduced as the face of Strokes Beauty Lab's Velvet Click Stick collection.

The Velvet Click Stick Collection is Strokes Beauty Lab's line of matte lipsticks that comes with a unique, non-retractable click stick feature to ensure little to no product waste.

Its full body product cover protects the product's creamy and buttery texture that allows for a moisturizing feel despite its matte finish.

All infused with Vitamin E, plant-based squalane, and sunflower seed oil, the products condition the lips for long-term skin smoothness and softness, staying true to the brand's practice of tying up beautification with treatment.

The Velvet Click Lipstick Collection is available on the Strokes Beauty Lab website as well as on Shopee and Lazada.

SD BIOSENSOR MEETS DOH GUIDELINES

Handout

South Korean antigen test kit brand, SD Biosensor has shown enough performance to meet the guidelines set by the Department of Health (DOH) in the recent evaluation conducted by local health authority Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

The evaluation report was prepared by RITM senior science research specialist Ava Kristy D. Sy, RMT, MSc, and noted by RITM Department of Virology head Mayan U. Lumandas, MD.

The report is based on the DOH department memorandum 2020-0468 stating that only antigen test kits validated by the RITM, the WHO-Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics and other DOH-designated institutions are recommended for diagnostic testing in communities with confirmed outbreaks where RT-PCR is not immediately available.

These test kits must have a minimum of 80% sensitivity in a specific real-time reverse transcriptase polymerases chain reaction (rRT-PCR) Cycle Threshold (Ct) value (e.g. 28 or 30) and 97% specificity.

The RITM performance test found that, for samples with virus cycle threshold (Ct) values of less than 30, the SD Biosensor antigen kit has a 93.10% sensitivity while for samples with Ct values of greater than 30, the sensitivity drops to 23.08%.

The South Korean antigen test kit is currently the only antigen kit that shows enough performance on RITM evaluation to meet DOH and WHO guidelines, giving Filipinos affordable and reliable option for COVUD-19 testing.

WWF-PH TEAMS UP WITH ECO-DESIGN LABEL

Handout

This holiday season, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines has teamed up with eco-design label Parkland, with the latter donating a portion of its sales to the former's environmental conservation efforts.

Established in 2015, Parkland is a lifestyle brand designed with style and sustainability in mind. Its durable exterior is made with 100% recycled water bottles and the classic diamond detail on select styles is made from 100% vegan apple leather.

The exterior of all Parkland products are made of recycled polyester, a fabric traditionally produced using an energy-intensive chemical reaction involving coal, petroleum, air, and water. In contrast, recycled polyester is created from 100% recycled water bottles and the production process uses far less energy than the traditional process.

Parkland bags are available in Bratpack, The Travel Club, Grind, ROX, Lazada, SM Department Stores online stores and physical branches nationwide.