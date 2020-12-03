Future Miss Universe? Kira Balinger eyes crown for PH, when the time is right

Kira Balinger is hoping to bring home a crown for the Philippines as a pageant queen in three years. Instagram: @kira_balinger

MANILA — Radiant, well spoken, and with a natural ability to connect, Kira Balinger has all the makings of a beauty queen. Most importantly, the fast-rising star of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” is keen on becoming one.

Balinger, 20, has once mentioned her dream of bringing home a crown for pageant-obsessed Philippines — a topic she was asked about anew during her teleserye’s recent virtual conference.

“Definitely, nandiyan pa rin po sa mga plano ko, pero siyempre, tutok po ako sa acting ngayon. I’m still very happy in the acting scene,” she said.

Balinger, a talent of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, is a principal cast member of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.” In the hit drama, she portrays Hope, whose blooming romance with Jake, played by Grae Fernandez, is marred by the bitter feud between their respective mothers, Ellice (Iza Calzado) and Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria).

Noting her age, Balinger said, “I’m still quite young to be focusing on a beauty pageant, and I have a lot of things in life that I still need to learn before I enter one.”

“But to join, it’s definitely in my plans.”

Admittedly still with little experience when it comes to civic work — now seen as a core of pageant queens, at least in the country — Balinger is already looking at the next three years as an opportunity to enrich and expose herself, to determine her own advocacy.

“I think that’s when I feel I will be ready to join,” she said.

“Siyempre, nakaka-pressure din ang beauty pageants. It’s a big platform where makikita lahat ng advocacies, how you can help, so I really need to be prepared for that type of responsibility.”

Balinger counts Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, the most recent and 4th Filipina to win the coveted title, as one of her “inspirations in life.”

The two crossed paths in January — a meeting which made Balinger “almost cry” — and as early as then, the young actress had a clear vision of following in Gray’s footsteps.

She wrote of her idol, “I hope someday I could be like her.”

