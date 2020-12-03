Food shorts: Luxury hampers and other holiday treats

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT DIM SUM AT JASMINE

Handout

New World Makati Hotel's Chinese restaurant, Jasmine, highlights a signature array of all-you-can-eat dim sum dishes for lunch and

dinner on Saturdays as well as lunch on Sundays for P1,088 nett per person.

Guests can feast on favorites such as barbecued Honey-roasted pork, steamed Har gao shrimp dumplings, Xiao long bao Shanghainese pork dumplings, Shao mai pork and crab meat dumplings, and Barbecued pork buns, among others.

Some of the restaurant’s best-selling main courses are also included in the offer, such as the Deep-fried sole fillet with salted egg, Wok-fried "Kong Pao" chicken and cashew nuts, Sweet and sour pork, and Braised bean curd with black mushrooms.

A selection of rice, noodle, and congee dishes are likewise available such as Fried rice "Yeung chow"style, Pork and century egg congee, and Braised e-fu noodles with vegetables.

Guests can opt to add more of Jasmine's signature dishes to complete their meal. Dishes such as the famous Crispy pork belly (P240), Soy chicken (P240), Pan-fried beef tenderloin (P280), and Sliced beef with vegetables in oyster sauce (P280) are offered at an add-on price.

'FARM TO FEED' INITIATIVE FEEDS THOUSANDS OF EVACUEES

Handout

Homegrown agritech company iFarms Inc. has joined forces with the restaurant Gourmet Gypsy to serve hot meals to thousands of evacuees affected by Typhoon Ulysses through an initiative called "Farm to Feed."

As of November 17, the donation drive has provided 5,000 meals to three major barangays in Marikina, and given 1,000 kilos of fresh produce to Municipality of Cainta, Rizal.

The team will continue its donation efforts until it has best reached its targets.

Fresh harvest was mobilized through the Umá mobile app, where they work with partner growers from Nueva Vizcaya and other adjacent regional farms to ensure supply into Gourmet Gypsy's commissary in Maginhawa, Quezon City.

Umá was recently launched on the Google Play store to serve as an online agri-marketing tool that enables independent family farms and growers to provide consumers access to timely harvest. Key features of the application include providing harvest forecast for its stakeholders, simplifies ordering process, and a more efficient payment system.

Donations made to the "Farm to Feed" donation drive are used to procure vegetables and other produce from Umá growers and transport them to Gourmet Gypsy's commissary, which is in charge of preparing ready-to-eat meals for the evacuees.

More details are available on the social media pages of Uma and Gourmet Gypsy.

HONG KONG MX LAUNCHES HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

Handout

Hong Kong MX, known for its traditional gourmet pastries, has released its holiday gift guide for 2020.

Some of the featured items include the Eggroll Set (P450), Assorted Petite Eggrolls Gift Box (P800), Mille-Feuille Gift Set (P950), Pastries Trio Deluxe gift box (P1,350), Fat Choy Pastries Gift Box (P750), and Snack Pack (P179.50).

Hong Kong MX Pastries may be ordered through its website as well as its pages on Facebook, Instagram, Lazada, Shopee, GrabMart, and Foodpanda, as well as at select branches of Rustan's Supermarket and Robinsons Supermarket.

Customers may also visit the Hong Kong MX store at SM Mall of Asia until January 21, or the one at Eastwood Mall until January 25.

JOLLIBEE LAUNCHES READY-TO-COOK MARINATED CHICKEN

Handout

Jollibee is now offering ready-to-cook Garlic Pepper Marinated Chicken, a first from the homegrown restaurant chain.



The dish can be prepared at home by baking it for 25 to 30 minutes in the oven, or by pan-frying it for around 15 minutes.

Priced at P250, it is available at select Metro Manila stores via takeout, drive-thru, and delivery via the Jollibee website and hotline.

It will soon be sold in provincial Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

NOVOTEL UNVEILS HOLIDAY HAMPERS

Handout

Novotel is now accepting orders for its 2020 holiday hampers.

"Celebration in a Box" includes cheese, premium cold cuts, a honey jar with honeycomb, caramelized nuts, olives in a jar, cracker bread, focaccia log, Auro chocolate, and a bottle of red wine.

There is also the "Masagana holiday hamper" with all-time Filipino favorites such as quezo de bola, smoked tuyo in a jar, Auro chocolate, chili garlic sambal, chocolate chip banana pound cake, holiday pork ham, and a bottle of red wine.

Novotel is also offering Ube and Cheese Ensaymada, Garlic Cheese Bread, Mochi, Box of Cookies, Auro Chocolates, and Chocolate Banana Pound Cake, as well as Christmas platters for sharing.

Orders may be placed at Novotel's holiday booth at the Gateway Mall Activity Area until December 15. A lead time of at least two days is required for bulk orders.

SEKAYA OFFERS HEALTHY HOLIDAY GIFTS

Handout

Sekaya is offering limited edition gift packs that allow customers to help reforestation efforts in the Cordillera region.

For every purchase of any of the Sekaya Prescribing Nature Gift Packs, one Philippine endemic tree seedling (either Benguet pine, dipterocarp, or mangrove) will be planted to contribute to the Cordillera Conservation Trust's reforestation campaign.

Shoppers can choose from the Raw Actives Starter Pack (starts at P900), the Cleanse and Detox Pack (P1,750), and the Immune Travel Pack (P1,000).

More details about the products are available on Sekaya's website and social media pages.

TIPS FOR HEALTHY, SMART KIDS FROM ENFAGROW

Handout

Children's milk formula Enfagrow A+ Four has given tips for parents to foster a well-rounded development for their kids amid the pandemic.

These include showing their kindness by acknowledging their feelings and making them understand that the pandemic will come to pass; reminding them of fond memories with their relatives and friends to make them feel they are part of a bigger community; giving them compliments when they do acts of kindness; and equipping them with proper nutrition.

Enfagrow A+ Four promises to provide essential nutrients including beta-glucan, DHA, and prebiotics to support kids' strong immunity and help protect them against respiratory infections.