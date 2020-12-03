'Don't use hot water' and other jewelry cleaning tips from Heart Evangelista

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista believes in the importance of properly cleaning jewelry, saying these are "investments" that can be passed down through generations.

The actress and style icon made the statement in a recent vlog, where she shared tips on caring for her diamonds and other accessories.

While it is ideal to have jewelry cleaned by a professional, Evangelista said other household items can be used to clean them.

Some of the things she showed in her vlog include dishwashing liquid, a soft cloth, and a small brush.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Here's a tip: Don't dip your jewelry in hot water. I heard from a jeweler that it could actually damage your diamond. The hot water will make your diamond smoky and damage it forever. So don't do it, kasi sayang naman," she said.

"Give it a little rinse in room temperature water. Gently pat it try with a soft cloth, let it dry for a bit," she added.

According to Evangelista, jewelry should be cleaned regularly as residue from makeup, beauty products, and even sweat can end up damaging them.

"Clean them to make sure they last forever," she said.

Meanwhile, Evangelista also gave some jewelry styling tips, such as not being afraid to "stack it up," and collecting pieces that look similar to "keep it in the family."

"Your pieces are investments, so take care of them," she said.

