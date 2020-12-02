Anthony Taberna recalls pain seeing daughter’s head being shaved for chemo

MANILA—Former ABS-CBN anchor and reporter Anthony Taberna on Wednesday shared his heart break on social media after her daughter, Zoey, had her hair shaved for chemotherapy.

Zoey, one of Taberna's two daughters, has leukemia.

"Nu'ng pumayag si Zoey na magpakalbo at nalaman kong papunta na sa ospital ang misis ko kasama si Ate Tet, umalis na muna ako. Akala ko ay malakas na ako. Marupok pala. May video habang kinakalbo si Zoey," Taberna said.

"At tuwing makikita ko iyon, hindi ko mapigil ang pagpatak ng aking luha."

Taberna posted on Instagram a picture of Zoey smiling with her long hair gone.

He said Zoey let him share the photo on social media after she posted it first.

"Nakangiti siya pero alam kong durog na durog ang puso niya nu'ng nag-umpisang malagas ang kaniyang buhok dahil sa chemotherapy," he said.

"Ang wala o maikling buhok ang isa sa dahilan ng insecurity ni Zoey. Pero nu'ng makita kong ipinost niya, nagpaalam ako na ipo-post ko rin. Hanga ako sa tapang ng aming panganay," he said.

In an Instagram post, Zoey recalled the moment she knew she had to shave her head.

"I needed to chop off all my hair, and that made me very insecure and sad all the time. I really thought my life would already end there, but no. I stayed strong and did my best. I want to say thank to everyone who helped me," she said.

Besides the DZRH anchor, Zoey's mother, Rossel, and sister Helga looks after her daily.

Watch more in iWantTFC

RELATED VIDEO