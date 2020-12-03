4 local businesses compete for P1 million prize in reality show

MANILA -- Four local businesses are competing for the grand prize of P1 million in the reality show "Project GO," a collaboration between AXN Asia and the internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy.

They were recently selected from hundreds of entries pitched to the show's mentors: "Project GO" host and Acasa Manila owner Maggie Wilson, Ligo third-generation owners Mikko, Macky, and Mark Tung, Rappler lifestyle and entertainment editor Bea Cupin, and GoDaddy marketing director for Asia Tina Shieh.

"This whole process has deepened our understanding of the Filipinos' admirable entrepreneurial spirit. With high hopes, we intend to further hone their skills, build on their ideas' potency, and help them bring their dream ventures into reality. No matter what happens, they are all winners and we wish everyone the best of luck," Shieh said.

"Project GO" airs every Thursday at 8:25 a.m. on AXN Asia, with weekly simulcasts also available on the YouTube channels of AXN Asia and GoDaddy.

Check out the four finalists below:

AO INNOVATIONS TECH

Handout

Represented by Arnel Andal, AO Innovations Tech offers special masks to medical frontliners at subsidized rates.

The product, dubbed "AO Healthcare Fullface Mask," promises to provide two-way filter protection and fan-assisted airflow management, and has been tested by doctors in surgeries and procedures of up to six hours.

LOOP STORE PH

Handout

Dominique Trinidad and Pocholo Espina, along with a few other collaborators, created Loop Store PH which offers plastic-free, reusable or recyclable alternatives for everyday items.

Their latest product concept is a new sustainable food packaging made from banana leaves, inspired by the increase in food deliveries that the team has observed in this current period of quarantine.

MINDOCEO

Handout

Founders Ryan Marcel Ibay, Calvin Lorenzo Borja, and Noelle Sofia Mison put up Mindoceo as a digital private tutoring service for elementary and high school students.

They hope to grow it into a full-fledged on-demand tutoring platform that is accessible via mobile app and web service so they can connect students of all ages and levels to professional tutors and educators.

STAFFZ

Handout

Represented by Pearl Janine De Guzman, Staffz is a business solutions portal offering services such as SEO, administrative support, copywriting, communications and graphic design.

Its roster of skilled workers consists of young professionals from less privileged communities.

