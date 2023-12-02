UP Diliman shines bright in annual 'Pag-iilaw' tradition

MANILA — Christmas lights shined bright in the UP Diliman campus on Friday as they kicked off their annual "Pag-iilaw" tradition.

This year's theme of "Panibagong Lakas" was felt throughout the campus, which was adorned with unique decorations and art installations titled "Tatsalukuyan" derived from the words "tatsulok," "sulo," and "kasalukuyan."

Designed by installation artist Toym Imao, the creations were made from discarded bicycle parts, symbolizing the societal triangle. The installations can be found in the Oblation Plaza, the Academic Oval, and the University Avenue.

Imao shared his inspiration behind the theme stating, "Panibagong Lakas" represents strength akin to People Power.

"We want to have a visual metaphor in which we can represent the people, in what better way, it's the bicycle," he said.

"Yung bicycle has three points of support yan eh. Yung hind wheels moves it forward, the front wheel gives it direction and the one who's sitting on the chair powers it and sino yun? Tao," he added.

Since 2015, UP Diliman's "Pailaw" has served as a commentary on national and global events, according to Imao.

Professor Rolando Tolentino conveyed UP Diliman President Angelo Jimenez's message, highlighting the ceremony's significance in symbolizing what UP represents in society.

"Tulad ng mga parola at lighthouses sa madilim na kalawakan, ang UP ay magsilbing liwanag na tanglaw at aktor ng pag-asa at pagbabago laban sa katiwalian at culture of impunity," he said.

Chancellor Edgardo Vistan II emphasized that the theme "Panibagong Lakas" signifies the university's resilience in overcoming challenges brought by the pandemic. It also reflects the shared experiences that have strengthened the community.

"Gamit ang panibagong lakas na ito. Sikapin nating makalikha ng mga napapanatili o sustenableng lunas sa mga problemang ating dinaranas bilang isang komunidad at bansa," Vistan said.