Maginhawa Arts and Food Festival puts spotlight on small businesses

Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Around a hundred food and non-food stalls took part in the Maginhawa Arts and Food Festival (MAFF), along the portion of Maginhawa Street in Quezon City on Saturday.

The one-day festival was held based on an ordinance of the local government, according to the organizers.

"There's a city ordinance basically saying that Maginhawa should be an arts and food hub, so in that ordinance nakalagay na dapat every December, first Saturday dapat may ganito," said MAFF 2023 Chair Jules Guiang.

The festival aims to help small restaurant owners along Maginhawa street sell their products. Organizers also hope that the festival will help businesses in the area bounce back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns.

"The primary goal why we created the Maginhawa community and why we encouraged the LGU to make a comeback of this festival is the vibrancy of Maginhawa," Guiang explained.

Food stalls offered homemade delicacies, pastries, beverages and even alcoholic drinks. One stall showcased alcoholic ice cream, made with 5-6% alcohol. The ice cream comes in different flavors and alcohol mixtures from beer, vodka and brandy.

"Naisip po itong concept doon sa Oktoberfest, nag try sila, ang unang unang product po na nagawa nila is vanilla beer," said Pau Dosado, the stall attendant.

Aside from food stalls, there were also stalls for non-food items including ready-to-wear clothes, accessories, and bags.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Quezon City Jail is among the participants. Their stall sells beaded and hand painted bags, ball pen holders and some accessories made by their female inmates. According to Jail Officer 1 Hazelyn Himmiwat, the Development Officer of BJMP Quezon City Female Dormitory, parts of the sales will be given to the inmates.

"Kada gawa po nila ng products may portion po na ibibigay sa kanila, pambili po ng toiletries nila sa loob," Himmiwat said.

Those who have yet to buy Christmas lanterns can also purchase at the participating stalls. A parol made from capiz is sold at P1,500 and above, depending on the size.

Visitors can also enjoy other activities, including a drum and lyre competition featuring groups from Quezon City's public and private high schools. The QC Symphonic Band also performed and roamed around the festival grounds.

In the spirit of Christmas, a Christmas Carol Competition will be held later in the afternoon to serenade the crowd. Bands will also perform in the evening and there will be a drag show.

The MAFF was organized by the Maginhawa Food Community Incorporated, Quezon City Government, and JCI Quezon City Capitol.