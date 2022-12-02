MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

SOIREE BY RETAIL LAB

Retail Lab founders Claud Baron-Paulino and Rosanna Aranaz. Handout

Soirée by Retail Lab returns on December 2-4 at The Fifth, Power Plant Mall in Rockwell Center, Makati City, just in time to give you a head start on your holiday shopping.



“It’s been a long time since the last Soirée, so we’re excited to gather both old and new merchants and have everyone together under one roof again. There are also so many new local brands and businesses that have opened during the pandemic, and we are excited to introduce them all to our shoppers at this year’s event,” says Rosanna Aranaz, co-founder of Retail Lab.

For its comeback, Soirée by Retail Lab has curated over 150 booths for a weekend of fun Christmas shopping.



“For this year’s Soirée, we wanted to make it feel like a cozy Christmas gathering. After the past two Christmases we’ve all had, we wanted to make it feel like you are finally coming home,” adds Aranaz.

HONOR X6 NOW ON GLOBE POSTPAID

Smart devices provider Honor recently announced its postpaid plans for the X6 in select Globe stores nationwide.

The X6 is a budget-friendly smartphone that has a 50MP triple camera and a Mediatek Hello 625 chipset with 4GB RAM, Android 12 OS, and Magic UI 6.1 Interface.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 64GB of expandable storage up to 1TB microSD card.

MR DIY OPENS 300TH STORE

Mr. DIY has opened its 300th store at SM City Sucat.

The brand is known for carrying more than 18,000 products in its stores from hardware, household, electrical, stationery, and sports equipment to other items like toys, car accessories, cosmetics, computer, and mobile

accessories.

NATORI CELEBRATES 45TH ANNIVERSARY

Handout

Fashion brand Natori recently celebrated its 45th anniversary at Rustan's.

Founded by Josie Natori, the brand is known for its East-meets-West aesthetic, as seen in its selection of lingerie.

RAZER LAUNCHES NAGA V2 PRO

Handout

Razer has unveiled the Naga V2 Pro and Naga V2 HyperSpeed, the latest in its MMO and battle-royale mice.

The Naga V2 Pro is an upgrade of the Naga Pro with its three interchangeable side plates, 22 programmable controls, and the new Razer HyperScroll Pro Wheel, among other features.

The Naga V2 HyperSpeed, on the other hand, is ideal for the MMO gamer looking to declutter their desktop and go cable-free.

More details about the products are available on Razer's website. The Naga V2 Pro (P11,590) is currently available on Shopee, Lazada, and the brand's authorized sellers, while the Naga V2 HyperSpeed (P6,690) will be released in December.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA'S CHRISTMAS PROMO

Shangri-La Plaza is giving shoppers a chance to win a Suzuki Jimny GLX with its newest Christmas promo.

The Drive Home a 4WD this Christmas Holidaze Raffle Promo will run until January 31, 2023.

Shoppers need to have a single receipt of P2,500 from any Shang store to get one digital raffle coupon. The mall is giving away three Suzuki Jimny GLX 1.5L A/Ts.

The promo is open to mall guests of at least 18 years of age with a Philippine address.

SHELL TEAMS UP WITH MAGNUM

Shell has teamed up with Magnum for its latest holiday promo.

Until January 15, 2023, 4-wheeled Shell customers will be entitled to a Magnum chocolate-coated ice cream stick at participating Shell stations for every P1,500 single receipt of Shell V-Power Gasoline, Shell V-Power Racing, or Shell V-Power Diesel; and for every P2,000 single receipt of Shell FuelSave Diesel or Shell FuelSave Gasoline.

Meanwhile, 2-wheeled customers will get one free Select Purified water (500mL) when they avail any of the following: P250 single-receipt purchase of Shell FuelSave Gasoline, Shell V-Power Gasoline or Shell V-Power Racing Fuels.

A six pack of mini-Magnums can be availed for every oil change package purchase of Shell Helix HX7, Shell HelixHX8, Shell Helix High Mileage, Shell Helix Ultra, Shell Helix Power or Shell Helix Protect products.

THE HAPPY STATION OPENS FIRST STORE

Online shop The Happy Station recently opened its first brick-and-mortar store to cater to more arts and crafts enthusiasts in the Philippines.

Located at the Santolan Town Plaza, The Happy Station is a one-stop shop for crafters, with products such as cutting mats and blades to pens and markers.

The Happy Station is owned by Happy Creative Ventures Inc., the sole and official distributor of Cricut products and accessories in the country.

Aside from Cricut, it also carries equipment such as Flux laser cutters, Epson sublimation printers, other specialized printers, Hansol inks, and Minc foiling machine. Die-cutters, laser cutters, heat presses, foil applicators, including printers and inks for stickers, packaging, and t-shirt printers are also available.

TIC TAC TIES UP WITH MLBB

Tic Tac Philippines has partnered with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) for a new promotion called "Get Refreshed and Win with Tic Tac."

Under the campaign, which runs until December 9, lets MLBB players get a chance to win in-game diamonds with their purchase of Tic Tac products.

Every week, 550 participants will win 200 diamonds each, and every entry submitted each week during the campaign period will stand the chance to win the weekly grand prize of 10,000 Mobile Legends Diamonds.

The promo is only available to players based in the Philippines. More details are available on the Tic Tac Win website.

UNIQLO OPENS AT AYALA MALLS MANILA BAY

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has opened a new store at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The 1,495 square-meter space offers the widest range of Uniqlo products for men, women, kids, and babies.