MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

JAMESON DISTILLERY VISITS BGC

Handout

The award-winning Jameson Distillery On Tour (JDOT) has found its way for the first time in Asia, at the heart of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The interactive experience explores the Irish whiskey's story, heritage, and flavors. It also includes activities such as live barrel paintings, foosball, and giant Jenga, among others.

Visitors have the option to purchase bottles and have their name engraved on-site, and can also look forward to special edition shirts in collaboration with Skoop.



Tickets are available at the JDOT website for P100 to P300 each. The tour is available every Wednesday to Sunday as early as 2 p.m. until January 7, 2023.

KFC'S SECRET MENU

Handout

The KFC Secret Menu is for real!

There are currently four main offerings in the Secret Menu: KFC Double Zinger, KFC Sloppy Shots, KFC Naked Twister, and KFC Colonel’s Belgian Bites.

The Double Zinger features two Zinger patties in one spicy sandwich, while the KFC Sloppy Shots features KFC’s signature fries drenched in Original Recipe gravy, and topped with corn and cheese.

The Naked Twister gets rid of the classic tortilla wrap and gives fans a more deconstructed version of their favorite snack.

KFC’s Colonel’s Belgian Bites is a bucket of 12 bite-sized donuts filled with Belgian chocolate filling, and coated with chocolate.

The KFC Secret Menu is only available when you order via KFC website or app, GLife or via their hotline at 887-8888.

KUYA J PARTNERS WITH GINO GONZALEZ

Handout

Kuya J has partnered with chef and instructor Gino Gonzalez to develop a new selection of dishes.

These include Pataron, Patis Chicken Skin, Pinandan na Manok, Spicy Hipon sa Aligue, Tamarind Squid, Crispy Tadyang ng Baka, Banana Turon con Leche, Coco Ginumis, and Lecheroon.

Gonzalez's newest creations are available in all Kuya J branches nationwide for dine-in and takeout, and soon for delivery.

MCDONALD'S POTATO HEAD HAPPY MEAL

Handout

Take imaginative play to a whole new level with the McDonald’s Potato Head Happy Meal! With this limited-edition toy collection, kids can transform a simple potato into magical toys.

Kids can mix and match various detachable parts of the toys -- the head gear, the hair, the head, and the body -- to create new characters.

You can purchase a Happy Meal via McDonald’s dine in, drive-thru, take out, and McDelivery.

NESTLE'S NOCHE BUENA RECIPE BATTLE

Nestle is inviting home cooks to showcase their noche buena recipes in its newest social media challenge featuring Modern Nanay Connh Cruz.

Those interested to join can share a video on TikTok or Facebook showing how they cook their best Christmas dish using participating Nestle products.

Prizes include a Condura cooking range, Kyowa air fryer, and Nestle gift packs. The Top 12 winners will be announced on Cruz's Facebook page.