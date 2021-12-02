Travel shorts: The Bikeyard in BGC, staycation package

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

ALLIANZ PNB UNVEILS NEW BIKEYARD IN BGC

Handout

Insurance brand Allianz PNB has unveiled a new place for cyclists in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.



Located along 28th Avenue, Lane O, The Bikeyard features elevated racks and tables that can double as bike parking. The said amenities are built from recyclable and biodegradable materials.

The Bikeyard is part of Allianz PNB's Ride Safe campaign, which aims to encourage Filipinos' growing interest in cycling as a mode of transportation.

Through the campaign, the company has donated bike racks to four major parks in the City of Manila, and the country's first solar-powered bike pitstop in San Juan.



EDSA SHANGRI-LA'S STAYCATION PACKAGE

Edsa Shangri-La is offering staycation packages with rates starting at P6,000++.

The rate includes an overnight stay with a breakfast, guaranteed early check-in at 8 a.m., in-room wired Internet and Wi-Fi access, complimentary use of the swimming pool, Aqua Play, and kiddie pool with slide, and access to the Health Club. This offer is available until December 31.

While enjoying their stay, guests can also look forward to visiting the hotel's F&B concepts such as Summer Palace, Senju, The Lobby Lounge, and The Bakeshop.

For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 8633-8888 or email manilaedsa@shangri-la.com. More details are available on the hotel's website and social media pages.

HSMA RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING HOTELS

The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) recently held the Virtus Awards, which recognizes the country's most outstanding hotel sales and marketing professionals.

This year, HSMA decided to roll out special awards to highlight the resiliency of its member-properties. These include Okada Manila (Most Resilient Business - Property), Chroma Hospitality Group (Most Resilient - Hospitality Group Award), and Conrad Hotel Manila (Outstanding Marketing Campaign).

NISSAN RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH DOT

Nissan in the Philippines and the Department of Tourism (DOT) recently renewed their partnership for the Safe Trips campaign, which aims to support the tourism industry after the quarantine lockdowns.

Since the launch of the partnership in November 2020, Nissan and the DOT have developed educational and promotional content on how to safely and responsibly travel to local tourist destinations.

This includes social media content that provides tips for land travel, and updates on reopened attractions.