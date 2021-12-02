Photo from Miss Grand International YouTube channel

After her impressive showing in the evening gown category, Samantha Panlilio was a picture of grace in the swimsuit round of the preliminary competition of the Miss Grand International 2021 in Thailand Thursday.

Netizens could not help but praise the turns and form of Panlilio — clad in a blue one-piece swimwear — during the swimsuit, including a shimmy at the end of her pasarela.

Earlier, Panlilio was stunning in her long gown, wearing a Rian Fernandez creation filled with embellishments and surprising the crowd when she suddenly dropped the sheer cape of her outfit.

Several days ago, the Filipino beauty turned into a "butterfly" during the national costume competition on Tuesday.

Panlilio rocked the stage as a “paruparo” as she donned the hand-beaded costume suit and leg straps creation of Filipino designer Louis Pangilinan.

The national costume was also paired with wings and headdress designed by Santino Rivera.

She has been on a roll in the Miss Grand International as she also made it to the Top 5 of another pre-pageant competition.

The Filipina beauty queen is one of the finalists in the vote-based swimsuit round, along with representatives from Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Guatemala.

The winner of the vote-based swimsuit round will have a special photo shoot which will be posted on the Miss Grand International platforms.

The Best in Swimsuit title, meanwhile, will be based on judges' scores and will be announced on the Miss Grand International finals on December 4.

Panlilio has so far made strides in her Miss Grand International journey, getting the rare opportunity to share a meal with the pageant's founder as one of the winners of a vote-based challenge.

She earlier expressed determination to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown. Her predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, finished first runner-up.

