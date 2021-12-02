MANILA -- The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is set to hold an outdoor concert this Friday.

The show, presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in cooperation with the Philippine Postal Corp., will be held at 6 p.m. on December 3 at the Manila Central Post Office.

It is one of the Christmas offerings of the CCP, and is part of PPO's efforts to bring the arts closer to the people.



Joining the PPO in the concert are The Nightingales and young soprano Alexa Kaufman. Organizers assured that health and safety protocols will be strictly implemented during the event.

For those who are unable to go to the venue, the concert will also be streamed live on the CCP Office of the President Facebook page.

Handout

Established in 1973 as an accompaniment for the performing artists at the CCP theater, PPO has been regarded as one of the top musical ensembles in the Asia-Pacific region.

In June 2016, it made history as the first Filipino orchestra to perform at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York City.