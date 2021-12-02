Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez was able to reach thousands of viewers in an Instagram Live video by the official tourist site of Jerusalem on Wednesday (Manila time).

In the live interview which also featured other candidates, Gomez shared details about herself as well as aspects of Filipino culture.

At one point, she was asked how ready she is to win the Miss Universe crown.

"Ready as can ever be," she said. "I think all of us, we've trained for such a short period of time but when I saw all the girls here, I think we're all more than prepared for the competition. I guess it's just a matter of who the judges will favor, I guess."

"So many of the girls are equally intelligent, equally gorgeous... it's hard to choose. I wouldn't want to be a judge in this competition," she added in jest.

Gomez went on to share that being a Miss Universe candidate is what makes her happy at the moment, acknowledging that it is a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

"A lot of girls are dreaming to be here in Miss Universe... I'm really glad that I'm part of this competition and this sisterhood. So this is making me happy right now, being here and enjoying Jerusalem," she said.

As to what she would like to tell girls who are watching Miss Universe, Gomez said she hopes that they will see inspiration in all of the candidates.

"We are here representing ourselves, our communities, our countries... It's very important that you take inspiration knowing that whatever it is that you believe in, always stand up for it. And whatever you aspire to become, you will be able to achieve it," she said.

"Each of us are unique in our own ways. You just have to find yourself, your strength. Believe and trust in your core. We are all built to be strong, we just have to find what it is that makes you strong," she stressed.

Meanwhile, Gomez opened up about her dream of making a bigger impact as a community development worker, on top of finishing her studies and training for the marine corps reserve.

"When I go back home, I will be specializing in social work so I'm really focused on serving my community. I just want to expand and grow the work that I've already done back home. To see that prosper is one of my biggest dreams," she said.

"In whatever field, we can always take up space," she said, addressing the live viewers. "We can be whoever we want to be and no one can stop you. If you believe in yourself, you will be able to do it."

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines). It will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.

Related video: