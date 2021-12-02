Photo from Samantha Panlilio's Instagram account

Philippine bet Samantha Panlilio did not disappoint in the preliminary competition of the Miss Grand International 2021, wowing with her intricate long gown in Thailand on Thursday.

Panlilio was stunning in a Rian Fernandez creation filled with embellishments and surprised the crowd when she suddenly dropped the sheer cape of her outfit.

Dubbed as “Layag Balangay”, the bespoke gown was inspired by the seafaring vessel in the Philippines made out of wood.

“The bodice is fully bejeweled with Caribbean Blue opal rhinestones, glass beads, oversized Austrian Swarovski crystals. This piece is a perfect way to reawaken Filipino pride in a forgotten heritage of the ancient Filipino ingenuity,” Fernandez said on his Instagram account.

Several days ago, the Filipino beauty turned into a "butterfly" during the national costume competition on Tuesday.

Panlilio rocked the stage as a “paruparo” as she donned the hand-beaded costume suit and leg straps creation of Filipino designer Louis Pangilinan.

The national costume was also paired with wings and headdress designed by Santino Rivera.

Panlilio’s costume was inspired by the Paruparo Festival in Dasmariñas, Cavite, which symbolizes the transformation of the city over the years.

She has been on a roll in the Miss Grand International as she also made it to the Top 5 of another pre-pageant competition.

The Filipina beauty queen is one of the finalists in the vote-based swimsuit round, along with representatives from Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Guatemala.

The winner of the vote-based swimsuit round will have a special photo shoot which will be posted on the Miss Grand International platforms.

The Best in Swimsuit title, meanwhile, will be based on judges' scores and will be announced on the Miss Grand International finals on December 4.

Panlilio has so far made strides in her Miss Grand International journey, getting the rare opportunity to share a meal with the pageant's founder as one of the winners of a vote-based challenge.

She earlier expressed determination to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown. Her predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, finished first runner-up.

