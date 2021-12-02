Christmas 2021: CCP to hold holiday dance presentation

Handout

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is set to welcome local dance artists back to its stage this month for a holiday presentation.

"A Christmas Celebration" will be held at the CCP Main Theater on December 12, 7 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m.

The holiday dance presentation will bring to life selected performances from the classical ballet "Sleeping Beauty," featuring a colorful divertissement of dances such as the Garland Waltz, Little Red Riding Hood with The Wolf, Black Cat with Puss in Boots, Princess Florine and the Bluebird, The Jewel Fairies, and the Lilac Fairy.

With music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and restaged choreography by Victor Ursabia and Eugene Obille, the ballet also features the grand pas de deux with Princess Aurora and her Prince.

Also to be presented is a restaging of "Tuloy Ang Pasko" an all-original Filipino dance production that premiered online in 2020.

Set against the backdrop of '70s Manila and showcasing well-loved Christmas carols, it tells the story of five old friends who reminisce, over Zoom, the Christmases of their youth.

The production features music composed by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, National Artist Levi Celerio, Felipe de Leon, Juan Silos Jr., Serapio Ramos, Andrei Dionisio, and Jose Javier Reyes; and choreography by Erl Sorilla, John Ababon, Lester John Reguindin, Bonifacio Guerrero, Al Abraham, and Ronelson Yadao.

Tickets to the show are available at TicketWorld and the CCP Box Office, with prices ranging from P300 (Balcony) to P2,400 (Parterre Box). More details are available on CCP's website.