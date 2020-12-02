WATCH: Xian Lim sets up his first-ever Christmas tree

MANILA – Christmas is fast approaching and several celebrities have already been sharing on their social media pages how they have decorated their homes with ornaments.

While this is an annual tradition for some stars, Xian Lim admitted in a recent vlog entry that this is the first time he’s putting up a Christmas tree in his house.

"Christmas is coming up. Malapit na. We're already in the month December. Ang dami nang months na nakalipas ngayong 2020 and it's so quick, it's so fast na December na at mag-2021 na,” he said.

“But for this year, I decided na for the first time in my whole existence dito sa mundo ay magkakaroon ako ng Christmas tree. I swear, this is the first time I will have my own tree," he added.

To change things up a bit this year, Lim said he decided to bond with his loved ones over decorating their tree because it’s something they haven’t done together in the past.

"I decided to have it this year dahil I feel like we never really took time in decorating, taking time to get lights, to get decorations, to buy a couple of Christmas decors. Hindi namin nagagawa 'yun,” he said.

Lim also said putting up a tree will definitely help bring in more Christmas vibes following all the unprecedented things that happened this year.

“I decided to make it a little special dahil ang dami nang nangyari sa taon na ito. And I feel like we deserve a treat. I feel like iba 'yung Christmas spirit kapag mayroon kang Christmas tree sa bahay," he said.

After setting it up, Lim proudly showed it off to his mom and grandmother, who both marveled at how big it is.

Lim’s girlfriend, actress Kim Chiu, also paid his house a visit to take a look at the Christmas tree.